LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IND W vs SA W Final Women World Cup 2025 Sanjay Raut aap australia vs india t20 Actor Ruchita Vijay Jadhav america Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Budapest summit IND W vs SA W Final Women World Cup 2025 Sanjay Raut aap australia vs india t20 Actor Ruchita Vijay Jadhav america Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Budapest summit IND W vs SA W Final Women World Cup 2025 Sanjay Raut aap australia vs india t20 Actor Ruchita Vijay Jadhav america Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Budapest summit IND W vs SA W Final Women World Cup 2025 Sanjay Raut aap australia vs india t20 Actor Ruchita Vijay Jadhav america Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Budapest summit
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IND W vs SA W Final Women World Cup 2025 Sanjay Raut aap australia vs india t20 Actor Ruchita Vijay Jadhav america Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Budapest summit IND W vs SA W Final Women World Cup 2025 Sanjay Raut aap australia vs india t20 Actor Ruchita Vijay Jadhav america Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Budapest summit IND W vs SA W Final Women World Cup 2025 Sanjay Raut aap australia vs india t20 Actor Ruchita Vijay Jadhav america Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Budapest summit IND W vs SA W Final Women World Cup 2025 Sanjay Raut aap australia vs india t20 Actor Ruchita Vijay Jadhav america Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Budapest summit
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > What Is Sunil Gavaskar’s ‘Musical Pact’ With Jemimah Rodrigues If India Wins Women’s World Cup 2025?

What Is Sunil Gavaskar’s ‘Musical Pact’ With Jemimah Rodrigues If India Wins Women’s World Cup 2025?

Fans were left to wonder what a special ‘musical pact’ would entail between Jemimah Rodrigues and Sunil Gavaskar, after Jemimah led India to a memorable victory against Australia by striking a century. Sunil then vowed to sing with Jemimah if India won the title at the Women's World Cup 2025, bringing a unique aspect to India's inspirational story

(Image Credit: Sunil Gavaskar and Jemimah Rodrigues via Instagram)
(Image Credit: Sunil Gavaskar and Jemimah Rodrigues via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 31, 2025 18:09:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Is Sunil Gavaskar’s ‘Musical Pact’ With Jemimah Rodrigues If India Wins Women’s World Cup 2025?

Former India legend Sunil Gavaskar drew attention not by his batting skill this time, but by the promise of his heart to the young star Jemimah Rodrigues, which he made after her match winning century against Australia. Gavaskar after Rodrigues’s unbeaten inning of 127 runs which took India to the final of ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, on a sports talk show said that in case India wins the trophy, he will sing a song on stage with Jemimah Rodrigues on her guitar and Gavaskar on vocals.

Sunil Gavaskar’s ‘Musical Pact’ With Jemimah Rodrigues 

This promise of an unforeseen musical partnership was a surprise for many but it also conveyed a significant emotional message, acceptance of the talent of Rodrigues with her knock and the change it brings about in the women’s cricket scenario in India. The century was not only a milestone for the player but also a much needed revival for the team after a challenging series of matches and Gavaskar’s dedication was a celebration of that moment. Gavaskar, by proposing to sing with her, not only associated his cricketing greatness with the ascent of Rodrigues but also highlighted the fact that the current generation is accepting and honoring the legacy in a different way that is more like a party.



IND W vs SA W Final Women’s World Cup 2025

Not only was it a source of fun for the duo, but the act also highlighted the rising importance of women’s cricket in India and the alteration of the athletes’ ways of being honored. It was not only about runs and records but also about happiness, acknowledgment, and the world being shown that female cricketers are no less than their male counterparts and they too have their moments of fun and fame. The song’s promise remains with India as a gentle reminder that sports, performance, and celebration frequently accompany each other.

Also Read: India vs Australia 2nd T20I: Australia Defeats India By 4 Wickets

First published on: Oct 31, 2025 6:09 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-8IND W vs SA W Final Women World Cup 2025jemimah rodrigues ind vs ausJemimah Rodrigues ind w vs aus wSunil GavaskarSunil Gavaskar Jemimah RodriguesSunil Gavaskar Jemimah Rodrigues videoSunil Gavaskar Musical Pact With Jemimah RodriguesSunil Gavaskar Musical Pact With Jemimah Rodrigues ind vs aus

RELATED News

IND-W VS SA-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: Check Date, Venue, Time, Stadium Name And Other Details

Palash Muchhal Celebrates Smriti Mandhana’s Viral Jump After India’s Semifinal Win, Says ‘This Part Of My Life Is Happiness’

IND vs AUS T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs Australia 2nd T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop Online from Melbourne Cricket Ground

Smriti Mandhana And Jemimah Rodrigues’ Celebration Moments After Defeating Australia Women Goes Viral, BCCI Women Shares The Video

Virat Kohli Celebrates Jemimah Rodrigues’ Match Winning Century Against Australia

LATEST NEWS

Devuthani Ekadashi 2025: Correct Date, Vrat, Time, Puja Shubh Muhurat for Tulsi Vivah 2025

Varun Dhawan’s ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ Release Postponed, Check New Date?

What Is Sunil Gavaskar’s ‘Musical Pact’ With Jemimah Rodrigues If India Wins Women’s World Cup 2025?

Senior Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut Hospitalised

Who Was Vijay Kumar Mahato? 27-Year-Old Jharkhand Man Killed In Saudi Arabia Crossfire While Returning From Work

The Perfect Winter Combo: How these 3 Oshea Herbals Products Transform Your Skin Routine

Veteran Actor Dharmendra Hospitalized in Mumbai

Adani’s ACC Q2 Results: 460% Surged In Profit At Rs 1,119 Crore, What’s Behind This Massive Jump?

Spike In Cases Of Viral Flu Infection In Delhi-NCR: Know Symptoms, Cure

‘Sheesh Mahal 2.0’: BJP Accuses Arvind Kejriwal Of Building ‘7-Star Mansion’ In Punjab; AAP Calls It ‘Fake’

What Is Sunil Gavaskar’s ‘Musical Pact’ With Jemimah Rodrigues If India Wins Women’s World Cup 2025?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Is Sunil Gavaskar’s ‘Musical Pact’ With Jemimah Rodrigues If India Wins Women’s World Cup 2025?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Is Sunil Gavaskar’s ‘Musical Pact’ With Jemimah Rodrigues If India Wins Women’s World Cup 2025?
What Is Sunil Gavaskar’s ‘Musical Pact’ With Jemimah Rodrigues If India Wins Women’s World Cup 2025?
What Is Sunil Gavaskar’s ‘Musical Pact’ With Jemimah Rodrigues If India Wins Women’s World Cup 2025?
What Is Sunil Gavaskar’s ‘Musical Pact’ With Jemimah Rodrigues If India Wins Women’s World Cup 2025?

QUICK LINKS