What Is Sunil Gavaskar’s ‘Musical Pact’ With Jemimah Rodrigues If India Wins Women’s World Cup 2025?

Former India legend Sunil Gavaskar drew attention not by his batting skill this time, but by the promise of his heart to the young star Jemimah Rodrigues, which he made after her match winning century against Australia. Gavaskar after Rodrigues’s unbeaten inning of 127 runs which took India to the final of ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, on a sports talk show said that in case India wins the trophy, he will sing a song on stage with Jemimah Rodrigues on her guitar and Gavaskar on vocals.

Sunil Gavaskar’s ‘Musical Pact’ With Jemimah Rodrigues

This promise of an unforeseen musical partnership was a surprise for many but it also conveyed a significant emotional message, acceptance of the talent of Rodrigues with her knock and the change it brings about in the women’s cricket scenario in India. The century was not only a milestone for the player but also a much needed revival for the team after a challenging series of matches and Gavaskar’s dedication was a celebration of that moment. Gavaskar, by proposing to sing with her, not only associated his cricketing greatness with the ascent of Rodrigues but also highlighted the fact that the current generation is accepting and honoring the legacy in a different way that is more like a party.

If someone had told me that one day I’d be singing with Sunil Gavaskar sir on stage I’d say no way! But IT ACTUALLY HAPPENED 😭🩵

PS: It was Sunil sir’s idea to sing together on stage. What a legend 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/Wt5ou6w03f — Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) January 24, 2024







IND W vs SA W Final Women’s World Cup 2025

Not only was it a source of fun for the duo, but the act also highlighted the rising importance of women’s cricket in India and the alteration of the athletes’ ways of being honored. It was not only about runs and records but also about happiness, acknowledgment, and the world being shown that female cricketers are no less than their male counterparts and they too have their moments of fun and fame. The song’s promise remains with India as a gentle reminder that sports, performance, and celebration frequently accompany each other.

