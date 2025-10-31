LIVE TV
India vs Australia 2nd T20I: Australia Defeats India By 4 Wickets

Australia’s answer was planned and openers Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh were soon attacking the bowling. It will be a tough task for India’s bowlers to contain the Australian fireworks having not only depth and experience but also some missing key players.

(Image Credit: BCCI via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 31, 2025 17:05:20 IST

Under the sun during one of the sessions at the MCG, Mitchell Marsh the captain of Australia won the toss and decided to let India bat first. The Australians made one change to their lineup bringing in Matthew Short for Josh Philippe while India fielded the same XI from the rain affected opener. India’s batting innings did not start the way they wanted, early wickets were lost and the top order patients had to face the bounce and the movement of the pitch.

India vs Australia 2nd T20I Highlights

Abhishek Sharma the opener went into this collapse and he came up with a commendable 68 off 37 and he cut down the ship with a 56 run partnership with Harshit Rana 33 off 33 when India was suffering at 5 down and had less than 50 runs. Their efforts helped India come to a modest total of 125 all out a score that might seem to be below par but could be competitive considering the conditions. Josh Hazlewood Australia’s leading seam bowler played a pivotal role and underlined India’s top order weaknesses with his 3/13 in a tight spell.

Australia Defeats India By 4 Wickets

Australia’s answer was planned and openers Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh were soon attacking the bowling. It will be a tough task for India’s bowlers to contain the Australian fireworks having not only depth and experience but also some missing key players. The match which was surrounded by the unpredictable weather and a pitch with a bounce that varied promised to have more twists before the series moving on. India will have to regroup, sharpen their strategies, and shore up their early batting failures if they want to be a tough competitor in the whole five-match series.

First published on: Oct 31, 2025 5:05 PM IST
