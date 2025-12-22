LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
H-1B renewal elon musk crime bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma donald trump bangladesh elections asim munir H-1B renewal elon musk crime bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma donald trump bangladesh elections asim munir H-1B renewal elon musk crime bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma donald trump bangladesh elections asim munir H-1B renewal elon musk crime bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma donald trump bangladesh elections asim munir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
H-1B renewal elon musk crime bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma donald trump bangladesh elections asim munir H-1B renewal elon musk crime bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma donald trump bangladesh elections asim munir H-1B renewal elon musk crime bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma donald trump bangladesh elections asim munir H-1B renewal elon musk crime bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma donald trump bangladesh elections asim munir
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Who Is Krishnappa Gowtham? 37-Year-Old Domestic Star Hangs Up His Boots From All Forms, Check Rare Facts Including Lone ODI Appearance And Double IPL Wins

Who Is Krishnappa Gowtham? 37-Year-Old Domestic Star Hangs Up His Boots From All Forms, Check Rare Facts Including Lone ODI Appearance And Double IPL Wins

Indian domestic stalwart Krishnappa Gowtham has announced his retirement from first-class and international cricket at the age of 37. Despite limited international exposure, Gowtham leaves behind a strong domestic legacy and a unique IPL record as a three-time champion without playing a match.

Krishnappa Gowtham announced his retirement from all forms of cricket (PHOTO: X)
Krishnappa Gowtham announced his retirement from all forms of cricket (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 22, 2025 21:47:31 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Krishnappa Gowtham? 37-Year-Old Domestic Star Hangs Up His Boots From All Forms, Check Rare Facts Including Lone ODI Appearance And Double IPL Wins

Another blow to Indian cricketing was a retirement announcement by domestic saltwart who has established himself in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Krishnappa Gowtham.

You Might Be Interested In

On Monday (December 22), the all-rounder held a press brief at Bengaluru M Chinnaswamy Stadium and announced his retirement.

K Gowtham Announces Retirement

“I have to inform you that I am retiring from first-class and international cricket. I have been extremely proud and happy to serve my country and the state of Karnataka. I have been a man of comebacks; I have come back to the edge of the precipice more than once, and I might have done it again. But to have come into the Karnataka team again, would have been unjust to the youngsters, the future of the game, had I been brought in to read a statement,” said Gowtham.

You Might Be Interested In

From Record IPL Price to Retirement: The Journey of K Gowtham

The 37-year-old, who is a native of Karnataka, played one ODI against Sri Lanka in 2021 at Colombo on behalf of India.

This was a one-run one-wicket right-arm off-spinner. He is a legend in domestic cricket and has participated in 59 first-class matches where he has scored 224 wickets. He made 96 wickets in 59 matches in List A cricket.

Three-Time IPL Champion Without Playing

He began his IPL career with the Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2017, where he was bought by the team at Rs. 2 crores 2017. Gowtham joined the title winning squad but never had a single appearance. He was bought by the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in 2018 at a price of Rs. 6.2 crores a year later. In the 2018 season, he worked 15 games and received 11 wickets and 126 runs. In 2019, he scored 11 runs and had one wicket.

Gowtham was traded to the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in 2020 and appeared in two games scoring 42 and 1 wicket respectively.

He was subsequently sold by Chennai Super Kings (a record price at that time) at Rs. 9.25 Crores as an uncapped player in the history of IPL. Gowthan also contributed to the MS Dhoni-led team winning the 2021 season but just as was the case with MI in 2017, he did not feature in any single match.

In 2022, LSG signed him at Rs. 90 Lakhs and kept him in their team of three years, where he played 12 games. He got eight wickets and made 102 runs. 

ALSO READ: ‘India’s Attitude During The Game Was…’ Sarfaraz Ahmed Labels U-19 Team’s Gestures During Asia Cup ‘Unethical’

First published on: Dec 22, 2025 9:47 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: iplKrishnappa Gowthamlatest cricket newslatest sports news

RELATED News

‘India’s Attitude During The Game Was…’ Sarfaraz Ahmed Labels U-19 Team’s Gestures During Asia Cup ‘Unethical’

THIS Star Indian Batter Is Likely To Be Named Delhi Capitals Captain, Know All Details Here

Why Is Lucknow Super Giants Sending Bowlers To South Africa? BCCI Gives Special Nod Ahead Of IPL 2026

‘Please Give The Little Champ A Big Hug…’: Smriti Mandhana’s Heartfelt Reply To Young Kashmiri Fangirl Wins Hearts

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Announces Cash Reward For U-19 Players After Asia Cup Win Against India, Know How Much Money Each Player Will Get

LATEST NEWS

‘Where Is Zendaya?’ Ask Curious Fans As Christopher Nolan Finally Drops The Odyssey Trailer, Check Second Trailer Release Date Here

Diplomatic Tensions On Rise As Bangladesh High Commission In New Delhi Suspends Visa Services Following Threats During Protest

Pakistan Cracks Down On Beggars As Saudi Arabia, UAE Deport Thousands, Here’s Why They Are Being Blocked From Flying Abroad

UPSC Combined Medical Services Result 2025 Released: How To Check Name, Rank, Download The Result PDF And Next Steps

15 Years After Fukushima, Japan Prepares To Restart World’s Biggest Nuclear Plant: Here’s What We Know

Lava Probuds Wave 931 FINALLY Launched With ANC Support And 41 Hours Playback At Just Rs….

Planning To Visit China? Online Visa Application Launched For Indians, Here’s How You Can Apply, Explained In Easy Steps

H-1B & H-4 Applicants Alert: Why Is US Tightening Screening And Expanding Social Media Checks? How Will It Impact Stranded Indians ? Explained

Karikaada’s Romantic First Single “Kabbinjalle” Launched — A Pan‑India Musical Push from Riddhi Entertainments

M8 Series Teaser: Poco M8 And M8 Pro All Set For BIG India Debut With Budget-Friendly Rates, Check Leaked Designs And Colour Options Here

Who Is Krishnappa Gowtham? 37-Year-Old Domestic Star Hangs Up His Boots From All Forms, Check Rare Facts Including Lone ODI Appearance And Double IPL Wins

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Krishnappa Gowtham? 37-Year-Old Domestic Star Hangs Up His Boots From All Forms, Check Rare Facts Including Lone ODI Appearance And Double IPL Wins

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Krishnappa Gowtham? 37-Year-Old Domestic Star Hangs Up His Boots From All Forms, Check Rare Facts Including Lone ODI Appearance And Double IPL Wins
Who Is Krishnappa Gowtham? 37-Year-Old Domestic Star Hangs Up His Boots From All Forms, Check Rare Facts Including Lone ODI Appearance And Double IPL Wins
Who Is Krishnappa Gowtham? 37-Year-Old Domestic Star Hangs Up His Boots From All Forms, Check Rare Facts Including Lone ODI Appearance And Double IPL Wins
Who Is Krishnappa Gowtham? 37-Year-Old Domestic Star Hangs Up His Boots From All Forms, Check Rare Facts Including Lone ODI Appearance And Double IPL Wins

QUICK LINKS