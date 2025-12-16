LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Who Is Sarthak Ranjan? Pappu Yadav's Son Gets Quietly Picked Up By Shah Rukh Khan's KKR In IPL 2026 Auction For THIS Price

Kolkata Knight Riders quietly picked up Sarthak Ranjan for Rs 30 lakh at the IPL 2026 auction. The 29-year-old batter, son of politician Pappu Yadav, impressed in the Delhi Premier League 2025, finishing as the tournament’s second-highest run-scorer.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 16, 2025 20:50:35 IST

Kolkata Knight Riders went all out at the auction, grabbing big names like Cameron Green and Matheesha Pathirana. But in the middle of these headline moves, they quietly picked up Sarthak Ranjan for 30 lakh, a name that probably flew under most people’s radar. Sarthak, by the way, is the son of politician Rajesh Ranjan, better known as Pappu Yadav.

The Knight Riders grabbed Sarthak at his base price when his name popped up in the IPL 2026 Auction. He’s 29, and while he’s been playing for Delhi in domestic cricket, he hasn’t exactly been a constant presence in the team.

Still, Sarthak turned heads in the Delhi Premier League 2025. He didn’t just show up, he finished as the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament.

Across 9 innings, he hammered 449 runs, smashed 21 sixes, and kept his average at 56.12 with a strike rate of 146.73. Not bad at all.









First published on: Dec 16, 2025 8:50 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
QUICK LINKS