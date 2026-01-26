LIVE TV
US Iran military comparison Abhishek Sharma dharmendra padma awards harmanpreet kaur ashok chakra breaking-news latest world news Padma Awards ayatollah ali khamenei
Home > Sports > Who Was Inderjit Singh Bindra? Former President Of BCCI And Stalwart Of Indian Cricket Administration Passes Away

Who Was Inderjit Singh Bindra? Former President Of BCCI And Stalwart Of Indian Cricket Administration Passes Away

Inderjit Singh Bindra, former BCCI president and PCA President for decades, passes away at 84; architect of India’s 1987 & 1996 World Cups.

Inderjit Singh Bindra, Former BCCI President Passes Away. (Photo: X)
Inderjit Singh Bindra, Former BCCI President Passes Away. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: January 26, 2026 00:35:28 IST

Who Was Inderjit Singh Bindra? Former President Of BCCI And Stalwart Of Indian Cricket Administration Passes Away

Inderjit Singh Bindra, who became a giant influence on Indian cricket administration, died Sunday at his home in New Delhi. He was 84. The Indian cricket fraternity remembers Bindra for the powerful impact on the sport to which he devoted his life, leaving behind a son and daughter as his only surviving family members.

Bindra began his cricket administration career in 1975. He worked his way up through his assignments, including serving as BCCI President from 1993 to 1996, to become one of the key people in Indian cricket. He ran the PCA for 36 continuous years, using that position to enable Indian cricket development initiatives.

Inderjit Singh Bindra: The architect of Cricket World Cups in 1987 and 1996 in India

Bindra was a man of great reputation, having been a significant individual in assisting the country in its bid to access its rights to host the 1987 and 1996 Cricket World Cups. The 1987 tournament, which was then called the Reliance Cup, saw it being held outside of England, involving host nations India and Pakistan.

Working with his trusted allies Jagmohan Dalmiya and NKP Salve, Bindra set out to construct a different marketing strategy for cricket in India.

Cricket Broadcasting Revolution in India

Bindra who functioned under an administration role created new paths in cricket broadcasting through his vision. His filing of a petition at the Supreme Court of India regarding the termination of the sole broadcasting rights for cricket at Doordarshan in 1994 opened enough routes for ESPN or TWI to penetrate this new market that turned out to be a massive cricket economy.

Inderjit Singh Bindra’s contributions 

Bindra also left an impact in international cricket when he worked as the Principal Advisor to the President of ICC under Sharad Pawar’s regime, and it was Bindra who even facilitated the appointment of Haroon Lorgat as the CEO of Cricket South Africa.

Though Bindra’s moves, especially in supporting Lalit Modi after the IPL spot-fixing scandal, have proved to be questionable, Bindra’s influence on Indian cricket cannot at any stage be denied.

Honouring Inderjit Singh Bindra

In recognition of his contribution towards the game, the PCA Stadium in Mohali has been renamed the IS Bindra Stadium in 2015. He has left an important legacy behind in all the important aspects of the game in administration, marketing, and cricket.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah condoled Bindra’s death, posting on X:
 “Deepest condolences on the passing of Mr. I S Bindra, former BCCI president and a stalwart of Indian cricket administration. May his legacy inspire future generations. Om Shanti.”



Inderjit Singh Bindra’s passing marks the end of an era in Indian cricket administration. His visionary leadership, especially in broadcasting and World Cup hosting, helped shape Indian cricket into the global powerhouse it is today.

First published on: Jan 26, 2026 12:18 AM IST
Tags: Inderjit Singh BindraInderjit Singh Bindra deathIS BindraPunjab Cricket Association

