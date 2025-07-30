Home > Entertainment > Why Is Hulk Hogan’s Daughter Brooke Hogan Not Part Of Late WWE Icon’s Will Worth $25 Million?

Brooke Hogan revealed she asked to be cut out of Hulk Hogan’s will in 2023 amid tensions over his inner circle. Despite their drift, she shared an emotional tribute after his death at 71, recalling their bond and family memories. Brooke is now a mom to six-month-old twins, Oliver Andrew and Molly Gene.

Published: July 30, 2025 21:53:24 IST

Brooke Hogan and her dad, Hulk Hogan, drifted apart in the years before he died. Word is, she actually asked to be cut out of his will back in 2023—her choice, not anyone else’s.

Brooke, who you probably remember from “Hogan Knows Best,” apparently wasn’t a fan of the crowd Hulk had around him those days. She didn’t want to end up fighting over money after he was gone. 

Why is Hulk Hogan’s daughter not part of his will? 

She’s a mom now, twins with her husband Steven Oleksy—six months old, cute names too: Oliver Andrew and Molly Gene. Brooke tried to look out for her dad, wanted to keep him away from people she didn’t trust, but it turned into a mess. They’d butt heads over it, and eventually, she just said, forget it, take me out of the will.

Even with all that drama, Brooke posted a really moving tribute on Instagram after he passed, calling their bond “deeper than words.” She talked about him building her Barbie houses, riding jet skis, and all those private family jokes no one else ever got. “His hugs were my home,” she wrote. That one kind of hits you in the gut.

What went wrong between Hulk Hogan and Brooke Hogan? 

Brooke also opened up about their falling out. There was never some huge blowout, just this weird shift—like an invisible wall that popped up between them. All the tension wore her down, and she felt like she had to step back for her own sanity.

She told everyone she did everything she could for him. “He knew I’d run through a burning building for him. And in a lot of ways, I did,” she said.

Later that same day, she posted again, calling him her “everything” and saying their bond is eternal. Even though he’s gone, she finds comfort in that. Hulk Hogan died at 71 after a cardiac arrest at his Florida home on July 24. Paramedics took him to the hospital, but he didn’t make it.

Tags: Brooke Hoganhulk hoganWWE

