Why Was Shaheen Afridi Removed From Bowling During BBL Fixture Between Brisbane Heat And Melbourne Renegades

Pakistan bowler Shaheen Afridi was removed from bowling midway during his Big Bash League (BBL) debut between Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Renegades on Monday in Geelong. The Pakistan fast bowler was removed from the attack for dangerous bowling.

The incident occurred when the fast bowler was bowling in the 18th over of the Renegades innings. Although Afridi immediately apologised, the on-field umpire consulted Heat captain Nathan McSweeney before ruling him out of the attack.

Wow. On his BBL debut, Shaheen Afridi has been removed from the attack! #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/IhDLsKFfJi — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 15, 2025







Later, McSweeney completed the over. The Pakistan bowler eventually finished with figures of 0/43 in 2.4 overs.

It was a forgettable outing for both Pakistan players, Shaheen and Mohamma Rizwan who failed to impress with the bat while playing for the Renegades. The right-handed batter just scored 4 runs in 10 deliveries that he played.

The Melbourne team rode on a brilliant knock from Tim Seifert who notched up a ton and ended up scoring 102 off 56 balls. Seifert’s knock was decorated with 6 maximums and 9 fours. Apart from him, Oliver Peake also made a valuable contribution of 57 off 29 as the side posted 212/5 in 20 overs.

Later, the Brisbane heat struggled with the bat as they lost three wickets within the first 9 overs.

MCC Laws (Law 41) – Unfair Play

41.7 Bowling of dangerous and unfair non-pitching deliveries

41.7.1 Any delivery, which passes or would have passed, without pitching, above waist height of the striker standing upright at the popping crease, is unfair. Whenever such a delivery is bowled, the umpire shall call and signal No ball.

41.7.2 The bowling of a delivery as defined in 41.7.1 is also dangerous if the bowler’s end umpire considers that there is a risk of injury to the striker. In making that judgement the umpire shall:

– disregard any protective equipment worn by the striker be mindful of:

– the speed, height and direction of the delivery the skill of the striker

– the repeated nature of such deliveries.

41.7.3 If the umpire considers a non-pitching delivery, or a series of non-pitching deliveries, to be dangerous under 41.7.2, when the ball is dead, the umpire shall repeat the No ball signal to the scorers and then caution the bowler, indicating that this is a first and final warning. The umpire shall also inform the other umpire, the captain of the fielding side and the batters of what has occurred. This caution shall apply to that bowler throughout the innings.

41.7.4 Should there be any further dangerous such delivery by the same bowler in that innings, the umpire shall

-call and signal No ball

-when the ball is dead, direct the captain of the fielding side to suspend the bowler immediately from bowling

-inform the other umpire for the reason for this action. The bowler thus suspended shall not be allowed to bowl again in that innings.

-If applicable, the over shall be completed by another bowler, who shall neither have bowled any part of the previous over, nor be allowed to bowl any part of the next over.

