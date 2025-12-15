LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anuj Sachdeva child aggression hollywood 4-Day Work Week central-government Bareilly wedding drama benjamin netanyahu bcci Australia news Anuj Sachdeva child aggression hollywood 4-Day Work Week central-government Bareilly wedding drama benjamin netanyahu bcci Australia news Anuj Sachdeva child aggression hollywood 4-Day Work Week central-government Bareilly wedding drama benjamin netanyahu bcci Australia news Anuj Sachdeva child aggression hollywood 4-Day Work Week central-government Bareilly wedding drama benjamin netanyahu bcci Australia news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anuj Sachdeva child aggression hollywood 4-Day Work Week central-government Bareilly wedding drama benjamin netanyahu bcci Australia news Anuj Sachdeva child aggression hollywood 4-Day Work Week central-government Bareilly wedding drama benjamin netanyahu bcci Australia news Anuj Sachdeva child aggression hollywood 4-Day Work Week central-government Bareilly wedding drama benjamin netanyahu bcci Australia news Anuj Sachdeva child aggression hollywood 4-Day Work Week central-government Bareilly wedding drama benjamin netanyahu bcci Australia news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Why Was Shaheen Afridi Removed From Bowling During BBL Fixture Between Brisbane Heat And Melbourne Renegades

Why Was Shaheen Afridi Removed From Bowling During BBL Fixture Between Brisbane Heat And Melbourne Renegades

Shaheen Afridi endured a forgettable BBL debut after being taken off the attack for dangerous bowling during Brisbane Heat’s match against the Melbourne Renegades

Shaheen Afridi. (Photo Credits: Brisbane Heat/X)
Shaheen Afridi. (Photo Credits: Brisbane Heat/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: December 15, 2025 16:25:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Was Shaheen Afridi Removed From Bowling During BBL Fixture Between Brisbane Heat And Melbourne Renegades

Pakistan bowler Shaheen Afridi was removed from bowling midway during his Big Bash League (BBL) debut between Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Renegades on Monday in Geelong. The Pakistan fast bowler was removed from the attack for dangerous bowling.

The incident occurred when the fast bowler was bowling in the 18th over of the Renegades innings. Although Afridi immediately apologised, the on-field umpire consulted Heat captain Nathan McSweeney before ruling him out of the attack.



Later, McSweeney completed the over. The Pakistan bowler eventually finished with figures of 0/43 in 2.4 overs. 

It was a forgettable outing for both Pakistan players, Shaheen and Mohamma Rizwan who failed to impress with the bat while playing for the Renegades. The right-handed batter just scored 4 runs in 10 deliveries that he played.

The Melbourne team rode on a brilliant knock from Tim Seifert who notched up a ton and ended up scoring 102 off 56 balls. Seifert’s knock was decorated with 6 maximums and 9 fours. Apart from him, Oliver Peake also made a valuable contribution of 57 off 29 as the side posted 212/5 in 20 overs. 

Later, the Brisbane heat struggled with the bat as they lost three wickets within the first 9 overs. 

MCC Laws (Law 41) – Unfair Play

41.7 Bowling of dangerous and unfair non-pitching deliveries

41.7.1 Any delivery, which passes or would have passed, without pitching, above waist height of the striker standing upright at the popping crease, is unfair. Whenever such a delivery is bowled, the umpire shall call and signal No ball.

41.7.2 The bowling of a delivery as defined in 41.7.1 is also dangerous if the bowler’s end umpire considers that there is a risk of injury to the striker. In making that judgement the umpire shall:

– disregard any protective equipment worn by the striker be mindful of:

– the speed, height and direction of the delivery the skill of the striker

– the repeated nature of such deliveries.

41.7.3 If the umpire considers a non-pitching delivery, or a series of non-pitching deliveries, to be dangerous under 41.7.2, when the ball is dead, the umpire shall repeat the No ball signal to the scorers and then caution the bowler, indicating that this is a first and final warning. The umpire shall also inform the other umpire, the captain of the fielding side and the batters of what has occurred. This caution shall apply to that bowler throughout the innings.

41.7.4 Should there be any further dangerous such delivery by the same bowler in that innings, the umpire shall

-call and signal No ball

-when the ball is dead, direct the captain of the fielding side to suspend the bowler immediately from bowling

-inform the other umpire for the reason for this action. The bowler thus suspended shall not be allowed to bowl again in that innings.

-If applicable, the over shall be completed by another bowler, who shall neither have bowled any part of the previous over, nor be allowed to bowl any part of the next over.

Also Read: ‘I will not allow him…’: Shaheen Afridi’s Strict Warning For Mohammad Rizwan Ahead of BBL Clash

First published on: Dec 15, 2025 4:23 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: BBLbig-bash-leagueMohammad RizwanShaheen Afridi

RELATED News

IPL 2026 Auction Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Indian Premier League Auction Event Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps Online

‘I will not allow him…’: Shaheen Afridi’s Strict Warning For Mohammad Rizwan Ahead of BBL Clash

‘Their Success Has Made The Entire Nation Proud’: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Indian Squash Team After Historic World Cup Title

‘I’m Not Out Of Form But…’: India Captain Suryakumar Yadav Rejects All Criticism Despite Not Being Among Runs

IPL 2026 Auction: 5 Players Who Can Spark Bidding War; From Cameron Green To Prithvi Shaw, Check The List Here

LATEST NEWS

Why Was Shaheen Afridi Removed From Bowling During BBL Fixture Between Brisbane Heat And Melbourne Renegades

Thailand To Hold Parliamentary Election On These Dates, Check Full Schedule Here

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Star Anuj Sachdeva Gets Death Threats From Fellow Society Resident Over THIS Reason: ‘I Am Bleeding From My Head’

Indian Rupee Slides Toward 91 as FPI Outflows And Trade Risks Intensify

Student Slits Classmate’s Throat In Maharashtra: How Can Children Be Helped To Cope With Anger And Frustration? Why Emotional Regulation Is Urgent

‘We Have Different Ideologies, But It Doesn’t Mean…’ Kangana Ranaut Slams Congress Over Anti-Modi Slogans, Demands Apology For ‘Hurting Entire Nation’

MG Hector Facelift Prices Revealed: Top 5 Hottest Features As It Gets ₹3 Lakh Cheaper Than Previous Model

Pune Road Rage Horror: Mumbai HR Executive Loses Vision As Glass Shards Damage Eye After Three Men Chase And Attack Her

How Much Will DA Increase In 2026? Check Expected Hike, Salary Impact And Pay Commission Timeline

Meet Nick Reiner, Main Suspect In Murder Of His Parents Rob Reiner And Michele Singer, He Once Said This On His Ties With Them…

Why Was Shaheen Afridi Removed From Bowling During BBL Fixture Between Brisbane Heat And Melbourne Renegades

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Was Shaheen Afridi Removed From Bowling During BBL Fixture Between Brisbane Heat And Melbourne Renegades

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Was Shaheen Afridi Removed From Bowling During BBL Fixture Between Brisbane Heat And Melbourne Renegades
Why Was Shaheen Afridi Removed From Bowling During BBL Fixture Between Brisbane Heat And Melbourne Renegades
Why Was Shaheen Afridi Removed From Bowling During BBL Fixture Between Brisbane Heat And Melbourne Renegades
Why Was Shaheen Afridi Removed From Bowling During BBL Fixture Between Brisbane Heat And Melbourne Renegades

QUICK LINKS