‘I will not allow him…’: Shaheen Afridi’s Strict Warning For Mohammad Rizwan Ahead of BBL Clash

Pakistan teammates Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi were involved in verbal swipes ahead of the Big Bash league (BBL) clash between Melbourne Renegades and Brisbane Heat. While Rizwan is playing for the Renegades in the on-going BBL edition, Shaheen is a part of the Heat.

Ahead of the clash, during a customary meet with the players on the Fox Cricket show, the host told Afridi that Mohammad Rizwan warned the 25-year-old that he would hit him out of the park, to which Shaheen Afridi bluntly replied, “I will not allow him to do that,” and ended his sentence with a laugh.

The duo generally share a good bond with each other. In fact, Shaheen who had replaced Rizwan as the ODI captain of the team had said that he took the decision after discussing it with the wicket-keeper.

“When I was becoming [the captain], Rizwan was the only individual with whom I discussed the possibility of representing Pakistan as the captain and what was his feeling [about that] and what does he want. So, Rizwan is a good human being, and Rizwan himself decided that he is taking a step back, and I am replacing him. So, I took this decision after consulting him,” Afridi had said then.

Talking about the game, Rizwan was undone for just 4 off 10 deliveries as the Renegades batted first while Shaheen gave away 43 runs in 2.4 overs at an economy of 16.10. The Pakistan pacer was removed from bowling after he bowled two beamers which were signalled no-balls.

