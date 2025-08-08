WI vs PAK 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch in India, Probable Playing XIs of West Indies vs Pakistan

WI vs PAK 1st ODI Live Streaming: The first One-Day International in the three-match series between West Indies and Pakistan will be held on the 8th of August, 2025, at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. The pre-warned start time for this fixture is 11:30 PM IST.

Both teams will want to bounce back from their recent victories or defeats, as the outcome of the series will significantly impact their preparations for the next ICC events. West Indies will go for glory with their explosive batting, while Pakistan will look up to their in-form top order and destructive pace attack.

West Indies Probable XI

Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Kaecy Carty, Shai Hope (C & WK), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales.

Pakistan Probable XI

Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (C & WK), Salman Ali Agha, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Sufiyan Muqeem.

West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd ODI match details (WI vs PAK 1st ODI Live Streaming Platform)

Date: 10th August, 2025

Time: 7 pm IST

Venue: Brian Lara Cricket Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

Where to Watch WI vs PAK 1st ODI Live In India

TV Broadcast: Not available

Live Streaming: Exclusively on FanCode (App & Website), subscription required

In Pakistan

TV Broadcast: PTV Sports, A Sports

Live Streaming: ARY ZAP, Tamasha, Tapmad

In the West Indies