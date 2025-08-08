LIVE TV
WI vs PAK 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch in India, Probable Playing XIs of West Indies vs Pakistan

WI vs PAK 1st ODI Live Streaming: Pakistan will face the West Indies in the 1st ODI at Multan. Fans in India can watch the match live on various platforms. Both teams aim for a strong start in this exciting series opener.

Published: August 8, 2025 10:50:45 IST

WI vs PAK 1st ODI Live Streaming: The first One-Day International in the three-match series between West Indies and Pakistan will be held on the 8th of August, 2025, at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. The pre-warned start time for this fixture is 11:30 PM IST.

Both teams will want to bounce back from their recent victories or defeats, as the outcome of the series will significantly impact their preparations for the next ICC events. West Indies will go for glory with their explosive batting, while Pakistan will look up to their in-form top order and destructive pace attack.

West Indies Probable XI

Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Kaecy Carty, Shai Hope (C & WK), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales.

Pakistan Probable XI

Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (C & WK), Salman Ali Agha, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Sufiyan Muqeem.

West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd ODI match details (WI vs PAK 1st ODI Live Streaming Platform)

Date: 10th August, 2025
Time: 7 pm IST
Venue: Brian Lara Cricket Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

Where to Watch WI vs PAK 1st ODI Live In India

TV Broadcast: Not available

  • Live Streaming: Exclusively on FanCode (App & Website), subscription required

In Pakistan

  • TV Broadcast: PTV Sports, A Sports
  • Live Streaming: ARY ZAP, Tamasha, Tapmad

In the West Indies

  • TV Broadcast: SportsMax
  • Live Streaming: ESPN Caribbean
