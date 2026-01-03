LIVE TV
Will KKR Get Rs 9.20 Crore Refund For Mustafizur Rahman? Here's What IPL Auction Rules Say

The BCCI's decision to release Mustafizur Rahman in light of diplomatic and security related issues has introduced doubt for KKR. The scenario has raised inquiries regarding the franchise's financial and contractual entanglements under IPL regulations.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 3, 2026 13:31:33 IST

Will KKR Get Rs 9.20 Crore Refund For Mustafizur Rahman? Here's What IPL Auction Rules Say

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have been put into a rather strange situation since the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has ordered the franchise to let go of the Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their IPL 2026 squad and the reason given was mainly of a diplomatic and security nature.

Will KKR Get Refund For Mustafizur Rahman?

KKR had acquired Rahman for a staggering ₹9.20 crore at the mini auction in December, thereby making him the highest paid Bangladeshi player in IPL history. This unexpected order raised instant inquiries about the financial aspect of the franchise, primarily if the franchise will be able to get back the amount spent on him, even though he didn’t play any match. Usually, when a player is acquired at the auction, the amount is taken off from the franchise’s salary cap and is reserved for the whole season, meaning that the teams will usually pay the full amount regardless of the player’s availability.

Nonetheless, the IPL’s operational guidelines encompass cases that may turn out to be beneficial for KKR considering this unique situation. As per the said rules, the BCCI’s intervention and player’s contract withdrawal on non cricketing grounds such as diplomatic unfavorable situations or security threats generally allow the franchise to get back the amount equivalent to the player’s auction price credited to its available purse. The points in Mustafizur’s case are being categorized as a ‘force majeure’ event, a clause that applies in such situations where the exceptional, unpredictable circumstances which are not under any party’s control make it impossible to perform the contract. Basically, KKR should be able to claim the full amount of ₹9.20 crore which is the cost of the player and they will be able to do the same with a player of similar quality if it be from the Registered Available Player Pool (RAPP) or an accelerated replacement draft.

IPL 2026 Auction 

Nevertheless, there are still some legal and contractual issues that need to be resolved. The standard contracts for IPL players usually have a binding effect after registration with BCCI, and unless a clear force majeure clause is accepted, it is possible that the franchises would have to pay the salaries. According to the news, it seems that if KKR were to, for example, release or bench Rahman without any official authorization from the board, they would be obliged to pay a part of his salary according to the terms of the contract. However, because BCCI is involved and KKR has a replacement, KKR will likely get back the ₹9.20 crore credit in their purse, which will help them to strengthen their squad without being financially penalized for events beyond their control.

First published on: Jan 3, 2026 1:31 PM IST
QUICK LINKS