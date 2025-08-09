Will Lionel Messi Return? The Tournament’s Greatest Mystery

Inter Miami and Lionel Messi came to the 2025 Leagues Cup with a fashionable start at Chase Stadium. They had their opening game where they were opposed by Atlas on July 30 after which they shall have group stage matches against Necaxa on August 2 and then on August 6 against Pumas UNAM.

Inter Miami in Leagues Cup till now

The tournament opened on July 29 and the Phase One went until August 7 before they were followed by quarterfinals on August 19 and 20 followed by the final that is set to take place on August 31. Messi unfortunately limped out and got a hamstring injury in the team deciding final in group match against Pumas UNAM. Nonetheless, the Inter Miami made an impressive passage as they ended up crushing Pumas in a 3-1 win with vital contributions of Luis Suarez, Rodrigo De Paul, and Tadeo Allende. This win secured Inter Miami the slot as the second best MLS team in Phase One position to ride on to the showdown against Tigres UANL in the quarterfinals where everything would be at stake.

Messi was on the bench as Argentina defeated Uruguay but his absence has built new expectations of when he will be available and the contribution he will make in the knockout stages. Quarterfinal games will be intense inter league games as we will see Seattle Sounders vs Puebla, LA Galaxy vs Pachuca, and Toluca vs Orlando City, and Miami game that will be next.

Both fans and pundits are still clinging on the status and possible return of Messi, considering how his availability on the pitch had increased the fortunes of Inter Miami many times.

As the knockout phase begins and all teams are in the running to obtain victory, the drama of this game is seen to be as intense as ever, with possible victory by Messi as he joins his team in their endeavor to win the tournament once again.

Also Read: Who Will Guard Barcelona After Inigo Martinez?