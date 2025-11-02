LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
KING movie Mexico blast IND W vs SA W live IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score Bahubali Satellite DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions KING movie Mexico blast IND W vs SA W live IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score Bahubali Satellite DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions KING movie Mexico blast IND W vs SA W live IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score Bahubali Satellite DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions KING movie Mexico blast IND W vs SA W live IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score Bahubali Satellite DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
KING movie Mexico blast IND W vs SA W live IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score Bahubali Satellite DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions KING movie Mexico blast IND W vs SA W live IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score Bahubali Satellite DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions KING movie Mexico blast IND W vs SA W live IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score Bahubali Satellite DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions KING movie Mexico blast IND W vs SA W live IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score Bahubali Satellite DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Will Sanju Samson Leave Rajasthan Royals After 11 Years? Delhi Capitals Leading Trade Talks: Report

Will Sanju Samson Leave Rajasthan Royals After 11 Years? Delhi Capitals Leading Trade Talks: Report

Sanju Samson is reportedly set to leave Rajasthan Royals after 11 seasons, with Delhi Capitals emerging as the front-runner in a trade involving Tristan Stubbs. CSK and KKR are out of the race, as RR’s demands for Jadeja or Gaikwad were rejected.

Sanju Samson to Delhi Capitals? RR-DC in final trade talks ahead of IPL 2026. (Photo: X/@IamSanjuSamson)
Sanju Samson to Delhi Capitals? RR-DC in final trade talks ahead of IPL 2026. (Photo: X/@IamSanjuSamson)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 2, 2025 13:17:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Will Sanju Samson Leave Rajasthan Royals After 11 Years? Delhi Capitals Leading Trade Talks: Report

In what could become the biggest trade move ahead of the IPL 2026 mini auction, Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson is reportedly set to leave the franchise after 11 seasons. According to a report, Samson is close to joining Delhi Capitals (DC) in a high-profile trade that could involve South African talent Tristan Stubbs moving to Rajasthan.

Samson asks for trade after fallout with RR

Sanju Samson, who has been synonymous with RR since 2013, is said to have requested the franchise to either trade him or allow him to enter the auction pool. The reported fallout began after RR decided to release former England captain Jos Buttler, a close ally of Samson and a core member of the Royals’ setup.

RR–DC trade talks in final stage

A report by Times of India stated that the trade talks between RR and DC have reached the final phase. While Delhi were initially unwilling to release any of their core players, they see Samson as a significant upgrade and a marquee Indian captaincy option.

“With Samson clear on leaving the Royals, both DC and RR have been locked in negotiations. DC are keen to have Samson onboard but were not willing to trade any of their core players,” the report mentioned.

RR reportedly asked for an additional uncapped player alongside Stubbs, but DC turned down the request. Yet, the trade remains highly likely, making a Sanju Samson–Delhi Capitals reunion a strong possibility.

KL Rahul discussed- CSK request rejected

Interestingly, RR had shown interest in acquiring KL Rahul, but DC immediately rejected the proposal as Rahul remains a key performer and brings high brand value.

For months, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were the favourites to sign Samson. However, talks collapsed after RR asked for either Ravindra Jadeja or Ruturaj Gaikwad in return. CSK declined the demand, ending negotiations. Rumours of KKR joining the race were also dismissed as Samson seemed focused on a move to Delhi.

Samson’s RR journey

  • Joined RR in 2013, discovered by Rahul Dravid

  • Made India debut in 2015

  • Returned to RR during the 2018 mega auction

  • Became captain in 2021, replacing Steve Smith

Samson has scored 4027 runs in 149 matches for RR the highest by any batsman for the franchise. As captain, he has 33 wins and 32 losses from 67 matches.

If the trade goes through, Samson will once again don the Delhi jersey, where he spent a brief stint earlier in his career. It could reshape strategies for both teams ahead of the IPL 2026 mega auction, which is expected to see large-scale squad changes.

ALSO READ: CSK Retention List for IPL 2026 Mini Auction: From MS Dhoni to Ravindra Jadeja, Check Probable Players to Be Retained

First published on: Nov 2, 2025 1:17 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: cskDelhi CapitalsIPL 2026 mini auctionsanju samsonSanju Samson trade news

RELATED News

MI Retention List for IPL 2026 Mini Auction: From Rohit Sharma to Tilak Varma, Check Probable Players to Be Retained

CSK Retention List for IPL 2026 Mini Auction: From MS Dhoni to Ravindra Jadeja, Check Probable Players to Be Retained

IND W vs SA W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: Laura Wolvaardt Vows To Silence Indian Crowd In DY Patil Stadium Showdown

IND-W Vs SA-W FINAL Live Streaming: When, Where and How to watch India Women Vs South Africa Women ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final Match Live telecast on TV and Mobile Apps online

IND vs AUS T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs Australia 3rd T20 Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online From Bellerive Oval

LATEST NEWS

Operation Safed Sagar: Netflix Unveils Teaser of Siddharth-Jimmy Shergill’s Kargil War Drama Honouring Indian Air Force Heroes

Upcoming IPOs: From Fintech To FMCG – A Blockbuster Week Ahead For India’s IPO Market

New US Travel Rules 2025: Documents, Entry Requirements & Key Changes

Will Sanju Samson Leave Rajasthan Royals After 11 Years? Delhi Capitals Leading Trade Talks: Report

Who Is Jyoti Singh? The Woman At the Centre Of Pawan Singh’s High-Profile Divorce, Now Turning To Politics- Bihar Election 2025

Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS: What We Know So Far About Its Strange Path Through Our Solar System

Mahhi Vij Opens Up on Rumours – The Truth About Divorce and ₹5 Crore Alimony Claims with Jay Bhanushali

‘King’ Title Revealed: Shah Rukh Khan’s BIG Birthday Surprise To Fans, Actor Reunites With ‘Pathaan’ Director Siddharth Anand

Watch: Mannat Turns Into Festival Ground As Shah Rukh Khan Celebrates His 60th Birthday

Who is Anant Singh? Check Net Worth, Age, Arrest, Controversies, and Other Shocking Details

Will Sanju Samson Leave Rajasthan Royals After 11 Years? Delhi Capitals Leading Trade Talks: Report

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Will Sanju Samson Leave Rajasthan Royals After 11 Years? Delhi Capitals Leading Trade Talks: Report

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Will Sanju Samson Leave Rajasthan Royals After 11 Years? Delhi Capitals Leading Trade Talks: Report
Will Sanju Samson Leave Rajasthan Royals After 11 Years? Delhi Capitals Leading Trade Talks: Report
Will Sanju Samson Leave Rajasthan Royals After 11 Years? Delhi Capitals Leading Trade Talks: Report
Will Sanju Samson Leave Rajasthan Royals After 11 Years? Delhi Capitals Leading Trade Talks: Report

QUICK LINKS