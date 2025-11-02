Will Sanju Samson Leave Rajasthan Royals After 11 Years? Delhi Capitals Leading Trade Talks: Report

In what could become the biggest trade move ahead of the IPL 2026 mini auction, Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson is reportedly set to leave the franchise after 11 seasons. According to a report, Samson is close to joining Delhi Capitals (DC) in a high-profile trade that could involve South African talent Tristan Stubbs moving to Rajasthan.

Samson asks for trade after fallout with RR

Sanju Samson, who has been synonymous with RR since 2013, is said to have requested the franchise to either trade him or allow him to enter the auction pool. The reported fallout began after RR decided to release former England captain Jos Buttler, a close ally of Samson and a core member of the Royals’ setup.

RR–DC trade talks in final stage

A report by Times of India stated that the trade talks between RR and DC have reached the final phase. While Delhi were initially unwilling to release any of their core players, they see Samson as a significant upgrade and a marquee Indian captaincy option.

“With Samson clear on leaving the Royals, both DC and RR have been locked in negotiations. DC are keen to have Samson onboard but were not willing to trade any of their core players,” the report mentioned.

RR reportedly asked for an additional uncapped player alongside Stubbs, but DC turned down the request. Yet, the trade remains highly likely, making a Sanju Samson–Delhi Capitals reunion a strong possibility.

KL Rahul discussed- CSK request rejected

Interestingly, RR had shown interest in acquiring KL Rahul, but DC immediately rejected the proposal as Rahul remains a key performer and brings high brand value.

For months, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were the favourites to sign Samson. However, talks collapsed after RR asked for either Ravindra Jadeja or Ruturaj Gaikwad in return. CSK declined the demand, ending negotiations. Rumours of KKR joining the race were also dismissed as Samson seemed focused on a move to Delhi.

Samson’s RR journey

Joined RR in 2013, discovered by Rahul Dravid

Made India debut in 2015

Returned to RR during the 2018 mega auction

Became captain in 2021, replacing Steve Smith

Samson has scored 4027 runs in 149 matches for RR the highest by any batsman for the franchise. As captain, he has 33 wins and 32 losses from 67 matches.

If the trade goes through, Samson will once again don the Delhi jersey, where he spent a brief stint earlier in his career. It could reshape strategies for both teams ahead of the IPL 2026 mega auction, which is expected to see large-scale squad changes.

