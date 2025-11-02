CSK Retention List for IPL 2026 Mini Auction: From MS Dhoni to Ravindra Jadeja, Check Probable Players to Be Retained

As we know, Before the IPL 2026 mini auction, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will probably have a retention list full of ancient wisemen and new talents, and besides MS Dhoni (if not retired), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Nathan Ellis, and others, the list may also include some main domestic talents.

CSK IPL 2026 Mini Auction: Probable Retained Players

Player Name Role Reason for Retention MS Dhoni Wicketkeeper/Mentor Iconic leader, valuable experience, and mentorship Ruturaj Gaikwad Captain/Batter Leading run-scorer, future captaincy prospect Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder World-class all-round skills, match-winner Shivam Dube All-rounder Powerful middle-order batting and bowling utility Rachin Ravindra All-rounder Young talent with all-round capabilities Matheesha Pathirana Bowler Death-over specialist, high pace, and accuracy Khaleel Ahmed Bowler Left-arm pace variety and experience Noor Ahmad Bowler Promising left-arm wrist spin, wicket-taking ability Anshul Kamboj Bowler Emerging Indian pacer with potential Dewald Brevis Batter Explosive overseas batsman, finishing skills Ayush Mhatre Batter Promising young Indian batsman Urvil Patel Wicketkeeper-Batter Aggressive batting and backup wicketkeeper Shaik Rasheed Batter Young Indian talent with potential Vansh Bedi Wicketkeeper Future wicketkeeping prospect and backup option Andre Siddarth All-rounder Versatile domestic all-rounder Ramakrishna Ghosh All-rounder Emerging all-round talent

CSK’s Team Structure and Foreign Players

The IPL 2026 team of CSK will consist of players like Dhoni, Gaikwad, and Jadeja who have almost reached their peak but, at the same time, the newly discovered Indian talents plus the key foreign specialists such as Pathirana, Brevis, and Ravindra who can take care of batting, bowling, leading, and fielding roles, thus, bringing about the much-needed balance and, eventually, success.

The Indian Premier League 2026 season CSK squad of experienced players, young Indian talent, and overseas players with great impact, will be balanced and competitive. Rebuilding with a focus on winning.

