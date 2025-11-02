LIVE TV
CSK Retention List for IPL 2026 Mini Auction: From MS Dhoni to Ravindra Jadeja, Check Probable Players to Be Retained

Ahead of the IPL 2026 mini auction, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are likely to retain a balanced mix of veterans like MS Dhoni, Jadeja, and Gaikwad, alongside emerging domestic and overseas talents such as Pathirana, Brevis, and Noor Ahmad.

Published By: Shubhi
Last updated: November 2, 2025 12:25:52 IST

As we know, Before the IPL 2026 mini auction, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will probably have a retention list full of ancient wisemen and new talents, and besides MS Dhoni (if not retired), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Nathan Ellis, and others, the list may also include some main domestic talents.

 

CSK IPL 2026 Mini Auction: Probable Retained Players

Player Name

Role

Reason for Retention

MS Dhoni

Wicketkeeper/Mentor

Iconic leader, valuable experience, and mentorship

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Captain/Batter

Leading run-scorer, future captaincy prospect

Ravindra Jadeja

All-rounder

World-class all-round skills, match-winner

Shivam Dube

All-rounder

Powerful middle-order batting and bowling utility

Rachin Ravindra

All-rounder

Young talent with all-round capabilities

Matheesha Pathirana

Bowler

Death-over specialist, high pace, and accuracy

Khaleel Ahmed

Bowler

Left-arm pace variety and experience

Noor Ahmad

Bowler

Promising left-arm wrist spin, wicket-taking ability

Anshul Kamboj

Bowler

Emerging Indian pacer with potential

Dewald Brevis

Batter

Explosive overseas batsman, finishing skills

Ayush Mhatre

Batter

Promising young Indian batsman

Urvil Patel

Wicketkeeper-Batter

Aggressive batting and backup wicketkeeper

Shaik Rasheed

Batter

Young Indian talent with potential

Vansh Bedi

Wicketkeeper

Future wicketkeeping prospect and backup option

Andre Siddarth

All-rounder

Versatile domestic all-rounder

Ramakrishna Ghosh

All-rounder

Emerging all-round talent

CSK’s Team Structure and Foreign Players

The IPL 2026 team of CSK will consist of players like Dhoni, Gaikwad, and Jadeja who have almost reached their peak but, at the same time, the newly discovered Indian talents plus the key foreign specialists such as Pathirana, Brevis, and Ravindra who can take care of batting, bowling, leading, and fielding roles, thus, bringing about the much-needed balance and, eventually, success.

 

The Indian Premier League 2026 season CSK squad of experienced players, young Indian talent, and overseas players with great impact, will be balanced and competitive. Rebuilding with a focus on winning.

First published on: Nov 2, 2025 12:21 PM IST
QUICK LINKS