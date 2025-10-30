KKR Probable Retention List Before IPL 2026 Mini Auction: From Rinku Singh to Varun Chakaravarthy

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are likely to keep a robust lineup for the IPL 2026 mini haven, mixing the stars with the new ones. The players that are likely to be kept are all-round match winners, finishing specialists, and young talents, who are all very important for the stability of the team and good future planning.
IPL 2026 Mini Auction: Probable Retained Players
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Notes/Reason for Retention
|
Sunil Narine
|
All-rounder
|
Spin all-rounder, multi-phase impact, KKR legend
|
Andre Russell
|
All-rounder
|
Finishing power, match-winner, death-overs impact
|
Rinku Singh
|
Batter
|
Specialist finisher, reliable Indian power-hitter
|
Angkrish Raghuvanshi
|
Batter
|
Breakout young Indian talent
|
Ajinkya Rahane
|
Batter/Captain
|
Senior player, leadership, experience
|
Ramandeep Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Versatility in both batting and bowling
|
Varun Chakaravarthy
|
Bowler
|
Mystery spinner, wicket-taker
|
Vaibhav Arora
|
Bowler
|
Reliable Indian pacer, powerplay specialist
|
Harshit Rana
|
Bowler
|
Young pacer, pace, and aggression
|
Spencer Johnson
|
Bowler
|
Overseas left-arm pacer, variety
|
Mayank Markande
|
Bowler
|
Indian leg-spinner, domestic spin depth
|
Anukul Roy
|
Bowler/All-rounder
|
Left-arm spin and lower-order batting
|
Umran Malik
|
Bowler
|
X-factor pacer, raw extra pace
KKR’s Team Structure and Foreign Players
-
Keeping: 13 players.
-
Foreign players’ slots remaining: 3.
-
Amount left in the wallet: Approx. ₹52–57 crore, depending on the size of the wallet.
-
There will be at least 7 slots open for strategic additions, especially for a specialist opener and a tested death-over bowler.
KKR is planning to hold on to the main players from their successful squad while at the same time releasing funds for targeting star players in the mini-auction in the roles of their choice, thus coming up with a well-balanced and competitive team in IPL 2026.
