KKR Probable Retention List Before IPL 2026 Mini Auction: From Rinku Singh to Varun Chakaravarthy

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are likely to keep a robust lineup for the IPL 2026 mini haven, mixing the stars with the new ones. The players that are likely to be kept are all-round match winners, finishing specialists, and young talents, who are all very important for the stability of the team and good future planning.

IPL 2026 Mini Auction: Probable Retained Players

Player Name Role Notes/Reason for Retention Sunil Narine All-rounder Spin all-rounder, multi-phase impact, KKR legend Andre Russell All-rounder Finishing power, match-winner, death-overs impact Rinku Singh Batter Specialist finisher, reliable Indian power-hitter Angkrish Raghuvanshi Batter Breakout young Indian talent Ajinkya Rahane Batter/Captain Senior player, leadership, experience Ramandeep Singh All-rounder Versatility in both batting and bowling Varun Chakaravarthy Bowler Mystery spinner, wicket-taker Vaibhav Arora Bowler Reliable Indian pacer, powerplay specialist Harshit Rana Bowler Young pacer, pace, and aggression Spencer Johnson Bowler Overseas left-arm pacer, variety Mayank Markande Bowler Indian leg-spinner, domestic spin depth Anukul Roy Bowler/All-rounder Left-arm spin and lower-order batting Umran Malik Bowler X-factor pacer, raw extra pace

KKR’s Team Structure and Foreign Players

Keeping: 13 players.

Foreign players’ slots remaining: 3.

Amount left in the wallet: Approx. ₹52–57 crore, depending on the size of the wallet.

There will be at least 7 slots open for strategic additions, especially for a specialist opener and a tested death-over bowler.

KKR is planning to hold on to the main players from their successful squad while at the same time releasing funds for targeting star players in the mini-auction in the roles of their choice, thus coming up with a well-balanced and competitive team in IPL 2026.

ALSO READ: https://www.newsx.com/sports/rcb-retained-players-ipl-2026-virat-kohli-rajat-patidar-phil-salt-devdutt-padikkal-jitesh-sharma-tim-david-krunal-pandya-romario-shepherd-josh-hazlewood-bhuvneshwar-kumar-102468/