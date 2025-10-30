LIVE TV
Home > Sports > KKR Probable Retention List Before IPL 2026 Mini Auction: From Rinku Singh to Varun Chakaravarthy

KKR Probable Retention List Before IPL 2026 Mini Auction: From Rinku Singh to Varun Chakaravarthy

KKR plans to retain a strong mix of veterans and young talents, focusing on balance, depth, and strategic additions for IPL 2026.

KKR Probable Retention List Before IPL 2026 Mini Auction: From Rinku Singh to Varun Chakaravarthy

Published By: Shubhi
October 30, 2025 14:27:16 IST

KKR Probable Retention List Before IPL 2026 Mini Auction: From Rinku Singh to Varun Chakaravarthy

 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are likely to keep a robust lineup for the IPL 2026 mini haven, mixing the stars with the new ones. The players that are likely to be kept are all-round match winners, finishing specialists, and young talents, who are all very important for the stability of the team and good future planning. 

 

IPL 2026 Mini Auction: Probable Retained Players

 

Player Name

Role

Notes/Reason for Retention

Sunil Narine

All-rounder

Spin all-rounder, multi-phase impact, KKR legend

Andre Russell

All-rounder

Finishing power, match-winner, death-overs impact

Rinku Singh

Batter

Specialist finisher, reliable Indian power-hitter

Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Batter

Breakout young Indian talent

Ajinkya Rahane

Batter/Captain

Senior player, leadership, experience

Ramandeep Singh

All-rounder

Versatility in both batting and bowling

Varun Chakaravarthy

Bowler

Mystery spinner, wicket-taker

Vaibhav Arora

Bowler

Reliable Indian pacer, powerplay specialist

Harshit Rana

Bowler

Young pacer, pace, and aggression

Spencer Johnson

Bowler

Overseas left-arm pacer, variety

Mayank Markande

Bowler

Indian leg-spinner, domestic spin depth

Anukul Roy

Bowler/All-rounder

Left-arm spin and lower-order batting

Umran Malik

Bowler

X-factor pacer, raw extra pace

KKR’s Team Structure and Foreign Players

  • Keeping: 13 players.

  • Foreign players’ slots remaining: 3.

  • Amount left in the wallet: Approx. ₹52–57 crore, depending on the size of the wallet. 

  • There will be at least 7 slots open for strategic additions, especially for a specialist opener and a tested death-over bowler. 

 

KKR is planning to hold on to the main players from their successful squad while at the same time releasing funds for targeting star players in the mini-auction in the roles of their choice, thus coming up with a well-balanced and competitive team in IPL 2026.

First published on: Oct 30, 2025 2:23 PM IST
KKR Probable Retention List Before IPL 2026 Mini Auction: From Rinku Singh to Varun Chakaravarthy

