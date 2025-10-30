From Virat Kohli to Rajat Patidar: RCB Likely to Retain Core for Mini Auction IPL 2026

RCB management is indeed likely to keep over a best core of seasoned cricketers and up-and-coming talents that were taking part in the team’s recent success and overall stability.
Expected Key Players
|
Core Players
|
Role
|
Contribution
|
Virat Kohli
|
Batter, Leader
|
Consistent run-scorer, captain
|
Rajat Patidar
|
Middle-order Batter, Captain
|
Batting stability, leadership
|
Phil Salt
|
Opener
|
Powerplay acceleration
|
Devdutt Padikkal
|
Batter
|
Stability in batting order
|
Jitesh Sharma
|
Middle-order Batter
|
Flexibility and finishing
|
Tim David
|
Finisher
|
Closing and explosive batting
|
Jacob Bethell
|
Utility Player
|
Versatile batting and bowling
|
Krunal Pandya
|
All-rounder
|
Batting and bowling depth
|
Romario Shepherd
|
All-rounder
|
Death overs specialty
|
Josh Hazlewood
|
Fast Bowler
|
Multi-phase control
|
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|
Fast Bowler
|
Experience and leadership
|
Yash Dayal
|
Fast Bowler
|
Economical wickets
|
Suyash Sharma
|
Bowling All-rounder
|
Youthful control
|
Nuwan Thushara
|
Fast Bowler
|
Death overs support
Remaining Slots and Strategy
RCB still has 11 places to fill in their squad, along with a budget of approximately ₹18.2 to ₹23.2 crore. The emphasis is believed to be on the inclusion of a star bowler and perhaps a left-handed lower-order batter that could fill the team’s gap structure and also reduce their death-over economy.
RCB seeks to keep their major players, especially Kohli, Patidar, Salt, and David, and at the same time be open with foreign slots and free money for the purpose of buying in the mini-auction. Their core has already taken care of a large part of the batting and bowling areas, which gives them a chance to aim for specific improvements for IPL 2026 through the mentioned targeting.
