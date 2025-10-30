LIVE TV
From Virat Kohli to Rajat Patidar: RCB Likely to Retain Core for Mini Auction IPL 2026

RCB aims to retain a balanced core of veterans and young talents like Kohli, Patidar, Salt, and David for IPL 2026.

From Virat Kohli to Rajat Patidar: RCB Likely to Retain Core for Mini Auction IPL 2026

Published By: Shubhi
Last updated: October 30, 2025 14:04:23 IST

From Virat Kohli to Rajat Patidar: RCB Likely to Retain Core for Mini Auction IPL 2026

RCB management is indeed likely to keep over a best core of seasoned cricketers and up-and-coming talents that were taking part in the team’s recent success and overall stability.

Expected Key Players

 

Core Players

Role

Contribution

Virat Kohli

Batter, Leader

Consistent run-scorer, captain

Rajat Patidar

Middle-order Batter, Captain

Batting stability, leadership

Phil Salt

Opener

Powerplay acceleration

Devdutt Padikkal

Batter

Stability in batting order

Jitesh Sharma

Middle-order Batter

Flexibility and finishing

Tim David

Finisher

Closing and explosive batting

Jacob Bethell

Utility Player

Versatile batting and bowling

Krunal Pandya

All-rounder

Batting and bowling depth

Romario Shepherd

All-rounder

Death overs specialty

Josh Hazlewood

Fast Bowler

Multi-phase control

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Fast Bowler

Experience and leadership

Yash Dayal

Fast Bowler

Economical wickets

Suyash Sharma

Bowling All-rounder

Youthful control

Nuwan Thushara

Fast Bowler

Death overs support

 

Remaining Slots and Strategy

RCB still has 11 places to fill in their squad, along with a budget of approximately ₹18.2 to ₹23.2 crore. The emphasis is believed to be on the inclusion of a star bowler and perhaps a left-handed lower-order batter that could fill the team’s gap structure and also reduce their death-over economy.

 

RCB seeks to keep their major players, especially Kohli, Patidar, Salt, and David, and at the same time be open with foreign slots and free money for the purpose of buying in the mini-auction. Their core has already taken care of a large part of the batting and bowling areas, which gives them a chance to aim for specific improvements for IPL 2026 through the mentioned targeting.

First published on: Oct 30, 2025 1:26 PM IST
QUICK LINKS