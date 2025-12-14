LIVE TV
Will Yashasvi Jaiswal Not Open During India vs South Africa 3rd T20I? Young Batter Sends Reminder To Selectors With A Match-Winning Ton In SMAT

Will Yashasvi Jaiswal Not Open During India vs South Africa 3rd T20I? Young Batter Sends Reminder To Selectors With A Match-Winning Ton In SMAT

Opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal who is presently featuring in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy scored a hundred for Mumbai against Haryana.

Yashasvi Jaiswal. (Photo Credits: X)
Yashasvi Jaiswal. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 14, 2025 15:30:20 IST

Will Yashasvi Jaiswal Not Open During India vs South Africa 3rd T20I? Young Batter Sends Reminder To Selectors With A Match-Winning Ton In SMAT

Opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal has sent a reminder to the selectors after he notched up a match-winning hundred against Haryana while playing for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Sunday. Mumbai were handed a massive target of 235 that the side chased down with more than two overs to spare.

Jaiswal and former skipper Ajinkya Rahane provided a perfect start as the two put up 53 for the first wicket. Rahane was eventually out for 21 off 10. The left-handed opener was then joined by Sarfaraz Khan and the two stitched a quick stand of 88 runs for the second wicket before Sarfaraz was dismissed for 64 off 25. 



Mumbai lost a few more wickets but Jaiswal made sure that held the other end firmly and went on to score 101 off 50 deliveries. 

Earlier, Haryana batters too dominated the bowling as they put up a massive 234/3 in 20 overs. Captain Ankit Kumar chipped in with 89 off 42 while Nishant Sindhu scored a quick-fire 63* off 38. Apart from him, Samant Jakhar contributed with 31 off 14 before getting retired out while Sumit Kumar struck four fours on the four deliveries that he played to return unbeaten at 16.

Mumbai will now play Rajasthan on Tuesday while Haryana will take on Hyderabad. 

Also Read: Intense Chat Between Hardik Pandya And Gautam Gambhir Sparks Buzz Ahead Of India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I | WATCH

First published on: Dec 14, 2025 3:30 PM IST
Will Yashasvi Jaiswal Not Open During India vs South Africa 3rd T20I? Young Batter Sends Reminder To Selectors With A Match-Winning Ton In SMAT

QUICK LINKS