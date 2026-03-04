LIVE TV
EPL: Wolves Shock Liverpool at Molineux — Will Arne Slot's Side Miss Out on UEFA Champions League Qualification?

Liverpool’s loss against Wolves in the Premier League puts their qualification to the UEFA Champions League in danger. Former legend, Steven Gerrard, lashed out on Liverpool’s performance.

Wolves defeated Liverpool 2-1 at Molineux Stadium. Image Credit: X/@LFC
Wolves defeated Liverpool 2-1 at Molineux Stadium. Image Credit: X/@LFC

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: March 4, 2026 16:25:15 IST

Liverpool sank further in the Premier League points table following their loss against Wolves away from home. The Reds were on a three-match winning streak before making the trip to Wolverhampton. However, a late goal from André meant that the 20th-placed Wolves recorded their second consecutive win in the Premier League. 

Following their defeat, Liverpool are placed fifth on the points table. Chelsea, with a game in hand, are placed sixth, three points behind the Anfield side. A win in their next game could take the North London club ahead of Liverpool due to a superior goal difference. Apart from Arsenal at the top of the points table, the clubs placed second, third, and fourth have played one game fewer than Liverpool, making their way into the UEFA Champions League qualification trickier.

Wolves vs Liverpool: Arne Slot’s side risking out on missing UCL qualification

Liverpool’s defeat against Wolves has meant that Chelsea could take the fifth UCL qualification spot from England. Arsenal, with 64 points, and Manchester City, with 59 points, appear to be in a great position to take the first two places in the Premier League table. The next four teams are separated by only six points. However, Liverpool has played 29 games while the other clubs have played 28 games.

Manchester United and Aston Villa are third and fourth, respectively, with 51 points. Liverpool has 48 points while Chelsea has 45 points. Chelsea, with a game in hand, can overtake Liverpool on the Premier League table if they manage to defeat Aston Villa tonight.

Key matches remaining for Liverpool in the Premier League

Liverpool has yet to face some of the tougher opponents in the Premier League this season. Matches against Aston Villa and Manchester United could be difficult for them, with both clubs currently placed above them in the points table. Meanwhile, the clash against Chelsea on 9th May could be a major turning point in the points table. The winner of the clash would certainly be the favourite to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. 

Wolves vs Liverpool: Gerrard lashes out on his former team

Former Liverpool legend, Steven Gerrard, reacting to the loss, talked about the desperation shown by his former team. He also praised the performance of 17-year-old Rio Ngumoha. Gerrard said, “For 65 minutes, Liverpool were desperate tonight, really poor. They didn’t play with the right tempo, the right quality. He’s (Ngumoha) doing more in a short cameo than Gakpo in 65 minutes. So he deserves a start. (Slot) has to start the kid on Friday night.” Wolves and Liverpool will meet each other again on Friday in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

First published on: Mar 4, 2026 4:25 PM IST
QUICK LINKS