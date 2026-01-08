WTC Points Table: Check Updated Rankings After Australia Wrap Up Ashes With 4-1 Victory

Australia’s resounding 4-1 victory in the Ashes series 2025–26 against England, concluded with a five-wicket win in the fifth Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground has influenced greatly the WTC 2025–27 points table. By chasing down the 160 run target in Sydney, the home team not only secured with the Ashes but also solidified their position at the top of the WTC rankings. The Australians now enjoy a high points percentage, which keeps them in the leading position to get into the WTC final, this being one of the main aspirations of all top Test playing nations in the current cycle.

Updated WTC Points Table

The current WTC standings present Australia clearly as the winner of the competition with a very high points percentage (PCT) very close to the top of the table, which is a sign of their successful results in the recent Tests. Their victory in the Ashes series made an important contribution in terms of points to their overall score and thus, their leading position in championship race was secured. However, the opposite is true for other teams, among which England the most, as they are experiencing further relegation in the table due to losing important series. England cannot turn their match winning periods into series victories which is why their PCT is decreasing and getting into the WTC final is becoming a tougher task.

Where Is Team India In Updated WTC Points Table?

Cricket analysts have pointed out the great significance of the Ashes series in the context of the WTC cycle as Australia went on to confirm their supremacy at home and also influence the competition for the top position in Test cricket. There will be no position in the WTC final clear cut as teams will be fighting for the same; thus, every single match result together with the points will be of utmost importance, particularly in such encounter as the one between Australia and England. As the championship moves on, the spectators will be non stop watching worldwide how the teams like Australia, Sri Lanka, India, and others are postured for a possible spot in the WTC final at the cycle’s conclusion.

