Ashes 2025–26: Australia Clinch Series 4–1 With SCG Triumph Over England; Mitchell Starc Named Player Of The Series

The final day of the fifth and last test match of the Ashes series at the Sydney Cricket Ground saw the Australian team winning over the English team by 5 wickets. This was the end of 2025-26 Ashes series with the score being 4-1 in favor of Australia. The home team completed the not so big target of 160 runs due to the support of middle order batters and a serenity finish by Alex Carey declaring the triumph. The Australian triumph at their own ground was in no way a surprising thing considering the series had been won on their part already. They had done this by winning the first three Tests of the tour. The result shows that Australia was the winner in all respects throughout the series and it also implies that they would have the Ashes in their possession until the next series in England in 2027.

Ashes 2025–26: Mitchell Starc Wins Player Of The Series

The struggle of England was depicted by a marvelous first Test century from Jacob Bethell who, at just 22 years of age, scored 154 runs in the second innings of the English team after their first innings total of 342 runs. Earlier in the Test match, the English team had shown a sign of strength with 302-8 on day four and Bethell batting on 142 and they had stretched their lead to 119 runs at the close of play, thus keeping alive the hope of a dramatic turnaround in the deciding match. However, the consistent batting from Australia, the earlier centuries from Travis Head and Steve Smith in the series had helped their confidence, and the disciplined bowling finally proved too much for the visitors.

Ashes 2025–26: Travis Head Wins Player Of The Match

The competition was fielded by magnificent innings and heated moments like the unfolding of England’s batting alliances and the giving of the bowler’s spells, but still, the superiority of Australia’s depth and delivery came out in bright colors. Even extravagances and valiant English efforts here and there could not undermine the home team’s all around batting and bowling strength which made them ride through the Ashes series comfortably, thus being able to keep their hard won victory on the ground of their historic home record.

