WWE Kept Brock Lesnar’s Return Even From Its Own Writers!

Bringing Brock Lesnar back at SummerSlam 2025, WWE pulled a secret plan that would qualify as espionage to make sure that his surprising return surprised even the inner circle (Fightful Select).

Lesnar flew to Teterboro Airport in New Jersey privately the day prior to the event and was not seen by fans, press or other talent all day, basically being under wraps, until his surprise in ring assault of John Cena.

Who all knew about the ‘surprise’?

Interestingly, it seems that the ending of the headliner between Cody Rhodes and Cena was kept from most people at the backstage, writers, producers and crews were not told at all about the angle, speculations about the angle were especially rife, it was The Rock, not Lesnar. To further wrap the cloak of secrecy, WWE did not hold its regular post event press conference which is an uncommon practice, with most assuming the rationale behind the move was to avoid the expected revelation of the Lesnar signing being leaked or challenged during media interviews.

That legal clearance of Lesnars comeback was allegedly made by the WWE legal team four weeks back, after the company was confident behind the scenes that the lesions on the lawsuit itself in the Janel Grant case were never going to be brought into legal action at the individual level and so that Lesnar would make his comeback.

It turned out later that John Cena himself requested the return of Lesnar to be a part of his retirement story and the surprise was given additional emotional power, and WWE planned a major headline feud at Clash in Paris.

Eventually we got to see a shocking ending to a well kept secret in the finishing moments of SummerSlam as Lesnar brought down a devastating F-5 onto Cena signaling a spectacular wrap up of a very well kept secret and, finally, a welcome to their final chapter inside the WWE. The fans and the insiders were amazed at the accuracy and work of WWE in planning and the surprise was complete.

