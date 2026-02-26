LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Is Paul Heyman Leaving WWE? Legendary Manager Reveals Future Plans

Is Paul Heyman Leaving WWE? Legendary Manager Reveals Future Plans

Is Paul Heyman thinking of leaving WWE? The Hall of Famer revealed his retirement plans, which could have him attending the headline events like WrestleMania.

Paul Heyman reveals retirement plans from WWE. Image Credit: X/@_xaibii
Paul Heyman reveals retirement plans from WWE. Image Credit: X/@_xaibii

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: February 26, 2026 14:43:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Is Paul Heyman Leaving WWE? Legendary Manager Reveals Future Plans

While WWE is known for its superstar wrestlers, Paul Heyman, despite being primarily a manager, has a huge fanbase among the WWE universe. Since 2001, Heyman has been a part of the WWE in the capacity of being a manager. Previously, the 60-year-old had worked with other events like World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW). 

After spending close to 39 years in the business in various capacities, Heyman has opened up to the possibility of retirement. The 60-year-old has managed the likes of Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, Big Show, Chris Jericho, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes, among others. He talked about “semi-retirement” plans and how the future holds for the WWE Hall of Famer.

Heyman to leave WWE?

Given his long association with the company, it will be hard for Heyman to leave WWE and the overall wrestling world. During his interview with Metro UK, the WWE legend talked about how taking even a single day off in the years looks unimaginable. 

You Might Be Interested In

Setting a timeline for his retirement, Heyman gave big positive news. The WWE icon, while talking about possible retirement, said, “But I mean, we’re talking at least 15 years from now.”

Heyman’s Retirement Plans

When the WWE Hall of Famer does call it quits, he imagines living in Costa Rica or on the coast of Italy. He is sure of still being able to appear in some capacity for bigger events like WrestleMania. Heyman is one of the very few guys who contribute not only on-screen but also backstage with building storylines. Recently, he has played a crucial role in WWE 2K26’s MyRise mode.

Given his importance within the business, Heyman believes even in semi-retirement, the 60-year-old will continue managing some wrestlers. He said, “And as I’m jetting in for these major events, the main event of WrestleMania will be prepped for, that main eventer will have been taught how to be a WrestleMania main eventer, will have been enticed to continue on his path of being a Paul Heyman guy to the main event of WrestleMania.”

What does the future hold for Heyman?

Heyman believes that he could get into the business of movies after having semi-retired. The legendary manager certainly has experience in writing by building legendary storylines over the years. During his interview, Heyman believes, “writing, producing, directing a couple of movies a year,” is in his plans.

Also Read: “WWE is Cute?” Randy Orton Fires Back at Tom Brady, Teases Brutal RKO on NFL Legend

First published on: Feb 26, 2026 2:43 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Paul HeymanPaul Heyman RetirementWWEWWE Paul Heyman

RELATED News

T20 World Cup 2026: ‘No Excuses, Just Deliver’ — India Legend’s Stern Message For Team India Ahead of IND vs ZIM

IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: How Many Runs Must Team India Win By to Improve NRR In Chennai?

Karnataka vs Jammu and Kashmir: Auqib Nabi’s Brute Of A Ball Dismisses KL Rahul For 13 In Ranji Trophy 2026 Final – WATCH VIDEO

IND vs ZIM: How Fans Can Travel Free on Chennai Metro for T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match – Full Step-by-Step Guide

IND vs ZIM | Why Abhishek Sharma Remains India’s X-Factor Despite Low Scores in T20 World Cup 2026

LATEST NEWS

Kerala Story 2 Faces Massive Setback: HC Stays Release Of Film, Asks CBFC To Examine Complaints

Is Paul Heyman Leaving WWE? Legendary Manager Reveals Future Plans

Battle Of Toilet Cleaners: Calcutta High Court Finds Spic Bottle ‘Virtually Identical’ To Harpic, Stops Godrej From Selling Similar Bottles

When Is Holi 2026? March 3 or March 4? Rare Lunar Eclipse After 100 Years – Check Holika Dahan Date, Muhurt, Pooja Vidhi, Sutak Time

CBSE Class 10 Computer Exam, Information technology And Artificial Intelligence exam on February 27 (Friday), 2026: Final Revision Strategy And Key Tips To Score High Marks

IPO In Focus: How To Check Your Accord Transformer & Switchgear IPO Allotment: Step-By-Step Guide

Samsung Launches Galaxy Buds4 Series: Enhnaced ANC, Hi-Fi Sound, And Transparent Clamshell, Check All Features And Price

Kuku TV Named “Best New ShortDrama App” at Sensor Tower APAC Awards 2025

What Is a Kodava Wedding? Inside The Coorg Rituals Blended Into Rashmika–Vijay’s Marriage Ceremony

Caught on Camera: 9-Year-Old Girl Suffers Heart Attack At Rajasthan School While Playing; Brother Died 4 Months Ago Of Same Cause

Is Paul Heyman Leaving WWE? Legendary Manager Reveals Future Plans

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is Paul Heyman Leaving WWE? Legendary Manager Reveals Future Plans

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is Paul Heyman Leaving WWE? Legendary Manager Reveals Future Plans
Is Paul Heyman Leaving WWE? Legendary Manager Reveals Future Plans
Is Paul Heyman Leaving WWE? Legendary Manager Reveals Future Plans
Is Paul Heyman Leaving WWE? Legendary Manager Reveals Future Plans

QUICK LINKS