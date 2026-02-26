Is Paul Heyman Leaving WWE? Legendary Manager Reveals Future Plans

While WWE is known for its superstar wrestlers, Paul Heyman, despite being primarily a manager, has a huge fanbase among the WWE universe. Since 2001, Heyman has been a part of the WWE in the capacity of being a manager. Previously, the 60-year-old had worked with other events like World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW).

After spending close to 39 years in the business in various capacities, Heyman has opened up to the possibility of retirement. The 60-year-old has managed the likes of Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, Big Show, Chris Jericho, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes, among others. He talked about “semi-retirement” plans and how the future holds for the WWE Hall of Famer.

Heyman to leave WWE?

Given his long association with the company, it will be hard for Heyman to leave WWE and the overall wrestling world. During his interview with Metro UK, the WWE legend talked about how taking even a single day off in the years looks unimaginable.

Setting a timeline for his retirement, Heyman gave big positive news. The WWE icon, while talking about possible retirement, said, “But I mean, we’re talking at least 15 years from now.”

Heyman’s Retirement Plans

When the WWE Hall of Famer does call it quits, he imagines living in Costa Rica or on the coast of Italy. He is sure of still being able to appear in some capacity for bigger events like WrestleMania. Heyman is one of the very few guys who contribute not only on-screen but also backstage with building storylines. Recently, he has played a crucial role in WWE 2K26’s MyRise mode.

Given his importance within the business, Heyman believes even in semi-retirement, the 60-year-old will continue managing some wrestlers. He said, “And as I’m jetting in for these major events, the main event of WrestleMania will be prepped for, that main eventer will have been taught how to be a WrestleMania main eventer, will have been enticed to continue on his path of being a Paul Heyman guy to the main event of WrestleMania.”

What does the future hold for Heyman?

Heyman believes that he could get into the business of movies after having semi-retired. The legendary manager certainly has experience in writing by building legendary storylines over the years. During his interview, Heyman believes, “writing, producing, directing a couple of movies a year,” is in his plans.

Also Read: “WWE is Cute?” Randy Orton Fires Back at Tom Brady, Teases Brutal RKO on NFL Legend