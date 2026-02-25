“WWE is Cute?” Randy Orton Fires Back at Tom Brady, Teases Brutal RKO on NFL Legend

Randy Orton wishes to hit his signature finishing move on NFL legend Tom Brady. In a recent appearance on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, the seven-time Super Bowl champion called WWE ‘cute’.

Brady Calls WWE ‘Cute’







Brady’s comments came after he claimed that he was worried about Paul’s appearance in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event would feature Brady along with the likes of Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey. Paul was reiterating the fact that he is at the peak of his athletic prowess while being a part of the WWE.

Randy Orton Puts Tom Brady on His Hitlist

.@RandyOrton says he’d love to RKO Tom Brady after calling pro wrestling “cute” on Logan Paul’s podcast 👀 pic.twitter.com/OmLBReT3NF — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 23, 2026







Brady’s comments about calling WWE cute did not go down well among the wrestlers. 14-time world champion, Randy Orton, while appearing on ESPN’s Get Up, reacted to Brady’s comment and said that the former NFL Quarterback would be on top of his list of people he wants to RKO.

Among some top wrestlers, including the likes of The Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, and Triple H, there have been a few famous celebrities who have been on the receiving end of an RKO. Notably, British YouTuber, KSI received an RKO in 2024. Actor David Arquette also received an RKO in a RAW match in 2010. Stacy Kiebler and Stephanie McMahon have been hit with the legendary move in the past.

Liv Morgan Hits Back at Brady For His Comment

The 2026 Women’s Royal Rumble winner, Liv Morgan, did not mince her words as she went on to talk about the former NFL star. Firing back on the comment, Morgan believed that if the players from both sports exchanged fields, it would be the wrestlers who would be able to get the job done.

Morgan said, “No disrespect to any sport out there, but I feel like you can take a WWE star and perhaps put them on the football field, and they will make do. We will get it done.” The two-time Women’s World Champion further added, “But can you take a football star and put them in a WWE ring, and can they do everything that we do? I don’t know. I don’t know about that.”