'You never know what happens' – Barcelona's Sorg ahead of El Clasico

VIDEO SHOWS: BARCELONA 2ND COACH MARCUS SORG PRESS CONFERENCE AND TEAM TRAINING RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: BARCELONA, SPAIN (OCTOBER 25, 2025) (REUTERS – Access all) 1. PLAYERS ENTERING THE PITCH BEFORE TRAINING 2. ASSISTANT COACH MARCUS SORG ENTERING THE PITCH 3. FORWARD LAMINE YAMAL AND DEFENDER JULES KOUNDE ENTERING THE PITCH 4. VARIOUS OF GOALKEEPER WOJCIECH SZCZESNY RUNNING DRILLS 5. SOUNDBITE (English) BARCELONA ASSISTANT COACH, MARCUS SORG, SAYING: "Yeah, it could be, you know. The last year was the same, in Bernabéu you never know what happens. Lot of emotions that we have to expect, but we will be prepared for it." 6. MIDFIELDER FRENKIE DEJONG DURING RONDO 7. FORWARD LAMINE YAMAL DURING RONDO 8. SOUNDBITE (English) BARCELONA ASSISTANT COACH, MARCUS SORG, SAYING: “Yeah, honestly, Hansi [Flick] is missing always if he is not there, because he is the most important part of the team, and so it is a disadvantage, of course, but it’s the same with the players, we have to deal with it, and we will give our best, everybody knows what he expects from us so I think we will do it.” 9. RONDO DRILL 10. FORWARD LAMINE YAMAL DURING RONDO 12. SOUNDBITE (English) BARCELONA ASSISTANT COACH, MARCUS SORG, ADDRESSING REAL MADRID COMMENTS TOWARD YAMAL: "Lamine [Yamal] is a top player and I think it will be motivating for him. We hope to see him tomorrow in the best performance." 13. RONDO 14. SOUNDBITE (English) BARCELONA ASSISTANT COACH, MARCUS SORG, SAYING: “I think they have, like last year, a good transition, of course, and I think the biggest change is that they press very good. Especially the first line, high press, if they lose the ball, they are all involved and that was last year not so.” 15. TEAM WATER BREAK 16. TRAINING UNDER WAY STORY: Barcelona assistant coach Marcus Sorg is confident the team is ready for the unexpected that so often is part of El Clasico, as they prepare to face LaLiga leaders Real Madrid on Sunday (October 25) at the Santiago Bernabeu. Sorg will take charge on Sunday (October 27) with Barca manager Hansi Flick suspended after being shown a red card during the 2-1 win over Girona in LaLiga on October 18 for allegedly protesting against refereeing decisions in the dying minutes of the match. “Hansi [Flick] is missing always if he is not there, because he is the most important part of the team,” Sorg said. Barcelona enjoyed four consecutive wins over Real in three competitions last season, putting 16 goals past them including a 4-0 rout at the Bernabeu and a 5-2 Super Cup final win. (Production: Alba Ferrer, Michele Spatari)

