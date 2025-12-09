5G Beast! Poco C85 Finally Debuts In India For ₹11,999 With Big Battery, Reverse Charging & Premium Features, Shakes Up Budget Segment

The Poco has launched its new Poco C85 5G in India. The company claims that the smartphone comes with solid battery life and targets the audience who are looking for a new phone in budget segment. The company further claims that the Poco C85 5G comes with some unique features such as reverse charging support and an IP rating.
Poco C85 5G features and Specification
The Poco C85 5G features a 6.9-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The device also gets TUV Rhineland certification for eye comfort.
The Poco C85 5G offers dual-tone design with a matte finish giving the budget phone a premium look. The company offers a huge battery of 6,000mAh with 33W fast charging support, and it also supports 10W reverse charging. The phone also gives AI features with Google Gemini and a circle to search.
Apart from this specification, the Poco promises 2 years of OS update and 4 years of security patches. Out of the box, the smartphone runs Hyper OS 2 based on Android 15. The back panel of the phone features a primary camera of 50 megapixels and a front camera of 8 megapixels. The phone comes with IP64 rating to resist from water and dust.
Poco C85 5G price in India
The Poco C85 5G starts at the price of Rs. 11,999 for the base variant of 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage and higher variant comes at price of Rs. 12,999 with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage whereas the top model of Poco C85 5G comes at a price of 14,499 offering 8GB RAM and 128 GB of storage. The interested buyers can get up to Rs. 1000 off through bank offers. The sale for Poco C85 will be live from 16th December on flipkart.
