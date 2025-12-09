LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Avatar 3 nomination controversy Kiran Suraj Dadhe Aviation Minister Neflix indian-rice-exports Himanshi Gongley Islam China news Avatar 3 nomination controversy Kiran Suraj Dadhe Aviation Minister Neflix indian-rice-exports Himanshi Gongley Islam China news Avatar 3 nomination controversy Kiran Suraj Dadhe Aviation Minister Neflix indian-rice-exports Himanshi Gongley Islam China news Avatar 3 nomination controversy Kiran Suraj Dadhe Aviation Minister Neflix indian-rice-exports Himanshi Gongley Islam China news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Avatar 3 nomination controversy Kiran Suraj Dadhe Aviation Minister Neflix indian-rice-exports Himanshi Gongley Islam China news Avatar 3 nomination controversy Kiran Suraj Dadhe Aviation Minister Neflix indian-rice-exports Himanshi Gongley Islam China news Avatar 3 nomination controversy Kiran Suraj Dadhe Aviation Minister Neflix indian-rice-exports Himanshi Gongley Islam China news Avatar 3 nomination controversy Kiran Suraj Dadhe Aviation Minister Neflix indian-rice-exports Himanshi Gongley Islam China news
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > 5G Beast! Poco C85 Finally Debuts In India For ₹11,999 With Big Battery, Reverse Charging & Premium Features, Shakes Up Budget Segment

5G Beast! Poco C85 Finally Debuts In India For ₹11,999 With Big Battery, Reverse Charging & Premium Features, Shakes Up Budget Segment

The Poco has launched its new smartphone Poco C85 5G. The phones features 6000mAh battery, reverse charging and 50MP primary camera at starting price of 11,999.

Poco C85 launched in India, credit: X/IndiaPOCO
Poco C85 launched in India, credit: X/IndiaPOCO

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 9, 2025 14:43:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

5G Beast! Poco C85 Finally Debuts In India For ₹11,999 With Big Battery, Reverse Charging & Premium Features, Shakes Up Budget Segment

The Poco has launched its new Poco C85 5G in India. The company claims that the smartphone comes with solid battery life and targets the audience who are looking for a new phone in budget segment. The company further claims that the Poco C85 5G comes with some unique features such as reverse charging support and an IP rating. 

Poco C85 5G features and Specification 

The Poco C85 5G features a 6.9-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The device also gets TUV Rhineland certification for eye comfort.  

The Poco C85 5G offers dual-tone design with a matte finish giving the budget phone a premium look. The company offers a huge battery of 6,000mAh with 33W fast charging support, and it also supports 10W reverse charging. The phone also gives AI features with Google Gemini and a circle to search.  

Apart from this specification, the Poco promises 2 years of OS update and 4 years of security patches. Out of the box, the smartphone runs Hyper OS 2 based on Android 15. The back panel of the phone features a primary camera of 50 megapixels and a front camera of 8 megapixels. The phone comes with IP64 rating to resist from water and dust.



Poco C85 5G price in India 

The Poco C85 5G starts at the price of Rs. 11,999 for the base variant of 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage and higher variant comes at price of Rs. 12,999 with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage whereas the top model of Poco C85 5G comes at a price of 14,499 offering 8GB RAM and 128 GB of storage. The interested buyers can get up to Rs. 1000 off through bank offers. The sale for Poco C85 will be live from 16th December on flipkart. 

 Also Read: OnePlus Pad Go 2 Launched, 10,050mAh Battery, Fast Charging And Amazing Features at Just 19,999

First published on: Dec 9, 2025 2:43 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-13pocoPoco C85

RELATED News

Who Is Neal Mohan? Indian-Origin YouTube CEO Named TIME’s 2025 CEO Of The Year – Check His Indian Background, Net Worth And More

Massive Backlash Over Netflix-Warner Bros Deal: 300 Million Users Get Letters, US Congress Flags Monopoly Fears

Warby Parker And Google To Launch AI-Powered Smart Glasses In 2026, Check Features And Detail

Big Alert For iPhone Users: Apple Issues Big Statement, Warns Users To Not Use Google Or Chrome App Due To…

Starlink Internet India Price Revealed: Check Plans, Speed, Cities, Connectivity, Services & How To Sign Up

LATEST NEWS

IND vs SA 1st T20 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs South Africa Cuttack Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

IMT CDL Ghaziabad Celebrates Concluding Ceremony 2025 for Its Graduating Batch with Industry Stalwarts and Academic Leadership

Kerala State Lottery Result Today (09.12.2025) LIVE | Sthree Sakthi Live Lottery Result Tuesday Draw At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

R Ashwin Sparks Debate After Bold Remark On Abhishek Sharma: ‘If He Says He’s Universe Boss, Will We…’

Big Update For Train Travellers: Is Water Still Free On Rajdhani Express? IRCTC Provides Major Update

Why Was Wicked Snubbed? Internet Loses Calm After Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘One Battle After Another ‘ Leads Golden Globes With 9 Nods

5G Beast! Poco C85 Finally Debuts In India For ₹11,999 With Big Battery, Reverse Charging & Premium Features, Shakes Up Budget Segment

Golden Globes 2026: Why Avatar 3 Was Nominated For Box Office Achievement Before Release? How The Eligibility Criteria Work?

‘Not Always Right…’: Shahid Afridi Takes Dig At Gautam Gambhir, Backs Rohit Sharma, Virat In ODIs

Where Was Prabhas In Japan When A Massive 7.6 Earthquake Hit Japan? The Raja Saab Director Confirms Baahubali Star Is Safe

5G Beast! Poco C85 Finally Debuts In India For ₹11,999 With Big Battery, Reverse Charging & Premium Features, Shakes Up Budget Segment

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

5G Beast! Poco C85 Finally Debuts In India For ₹11,999 With Big Battery, Reverse Charging & Premium Features, Shakes Up Budget Segment

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

5G Beast! Poco C85 Finally Debuts In India For ₹11,999 With Big Battery, Reverse Charging & Premium Features, Shakes Up Budget Segment
5G Beast! Poco C85 Finally Debuts In India For ₹11,999 With Big Battery, Reverse Charging & Premium Features, Shakes Up Budget Segment
5G Beast! Poco C85 Finally Debuts In India For ₹11,999 With Big Battery, Reverse Charging & Premium Features, Shakes Up Budget Segment
5G Beast! Poco C85 Finally Debuts In India For ₹11,999 With Big Battery, Reverse Charging & Premium Features, Shakes Up Budget Segment

QUICK LINKS