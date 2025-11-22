Alert for Google Chrome Users! CERT-In Issues Urgent Warning, Do This Now Before Hackers Strike

Attention, users of Google Chrome! The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a security alert advising immediate updates across Windows, macOS, and Linux. The warning was issued after multiple high-risk vulnerabilities were found in the browser, which is seen as a red alert, raising concerns about potential remote attacks.

If you use Chrome for your daily browsing, work, and banking, then this is an important notification alert for you.

Why Is the CERT-In Alert Important?

In the latest advisory, CERT-In has tagged CIVN-2025-0330. They have highlighted two major security issues in Google Chrome. These issues have been identified as CVE-2025-13223 and CVE-2025-13224. CERT-In has labeled these issues as “high severity,” which means an attacker can use them to compromise your system remotely.

What Is the Root Problem?

The root of the problem lies in a Type Confusion error inside the Google Chrome V8 engine. This V8 engine is responsible for processing JavaScript and WebAssembly, both of which are an important part of how a modern website works. When Type Confusion occurs, your browser may try to access memory in an unsafe way, which can lead to malicious code execution. CERT-In explains that this error can allow cyber attackers to run a harmful program or virus on your computer simply by visiting a webpage.

What Is Google’s Stand on This Issue?

Google has confirmed that one of the issues, CVE-2025-13223, has already been exploited “in the wild,” which means attackers have been able to find a working method to take advantage of this bug. Google further stated that Chrome versions prior to 142.0.7444.175/.176 on Windows and 142.0.7444.176 on macOS and 142.0.7444.175 on Linux are affected. Google is working to resolve this issue and has already released patch updates to make the browsing experience safe and secure.

What Should Users Do Now to Keep Their System Safe?

If you are a user of Google Chrome, CERT-In has made it clear that updating your Chrome immediately is the best way to keep your system safe. Users can also check the browser version in the settings. Updating Chrome is the best and easiest way to keep yourself safe from such attacks.