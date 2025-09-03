Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 Soon: Check Big Discounts, Top Deals & What to Expect from Flipkart Big Billion Days

LIVE TV
Amazon has officially announced its Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, which is set to begin soon on the e-commerce platform. Following Flipkart's announcement of the biggest annual sale, the Big Billion Days 2025. Both sales will bring big discounts on many products like mobiles, laptops, tablets, smart TVs, and home appliances.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is likely to begin on September 25, 2025.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: September 3, 2025 00:07:32 IST

Amazon has officially announced its Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, which is set to begin soon on the e-commerce platform. Following Flipkart’s announcement of the biggest annual sale, the Big Billion Days 2025. Both sales will bring big discounts on many products like mobiles, laptops, tablets, smart TVs, and home appliances. 

 

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 Date 

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is likely to begin on September 25, 2025, at 12:00 AM. Amazon has even set up a special microsite just for the event, which is live on the platform and will give 24 hours of early access to Amazon Prime Members. 

Great Indian Festival 2025 Big Deals and Offers

 

  • 10% instant discount with SBI Debit/Credit Cards and Credit Card EMI on a wide range of products.

  • Up to 40% off on smartphones and accessories from Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, iQOO and more.

  • Up to 80% off on electronics and accessories from HP, Samsung, boAt, Sony and others.

  • Up to 65% off on home appliances and Smart TVs, with exchange offers, coupons, and no-cost EMI.

  • 50–80% off on fashion, beauty, home, kitchen, and outdoor products from top brands.

  • Discounts on Amazon Business, Echo devices, Fire TV, Kindle, and travel bookings up to 80% off.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Offers 


Flipkart sale is expected to see a wide range of offers on smartphones, laptops, tablets and other appliances.  Apple’s iPhone 16, the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, OnePlus Buds 3, and Motorola Edge 60 Pro are expected to see big discounts. The sale is also likely to feature discounts on Intel-powered personal computers, 55-inch smart televisions, and front-loading washing machines, catering to both tech buyers and home appliance customers.

Tags: amazon great indian festival 2025Big Billion DaysFlipkart Big Billion DaysFlipkart Big Billion Days Offersgreat indian festival 2025 dategreat indian festival offersmazon great indian festival 2025 date

