Anthropic AI’s New Plugin Wipes Out $285 Billion: Why It Is Affecting The Indian IT Market As IT Stocks Faces A Sharp Decline

The Indian stock market has experienced a major decline in IT sector following the downward trend observed in United States. The sudden fall in the stock charts major happened due to a development in Artificial Intelligence that made investors uncertain and nervous regarding the future of traditional software jobs in the market.

The Nifty IT index, which tracks the largest tech company in the nation, fell by 5.9%. This is one of the biggest one-day drops the industry has experienced in a year. The key names that effected during this decline consists of Persistent System and LTIMindtree which fell by over 7.5 per cent, Infosys stocks have dropped by almost 7.16 per cent and Wipro and TCS fell by more than 6 per cent. How this started

The key thing that is disturbing the investors that if AI can perform the complex professional tasks so the businesses might be stop hiring traditional IT and software companies to develop custom solutions and if this turns out as reality it could hurt the profit of major Indian IT companies whose major business comes from global clients. The ‘AI scare’ started in the United States on 3rd February 2026 which also impacted the Nasdaq and turned out a disaster on charts and impacted the Indian market too. This entire thing has resulted in a wiped out of $285 billion. What next happend

The rise of AI is creating panic and resulting out as “selling” in the market for Indian companies which mainly rely on factors like company budgets, visa rules, and US trends can experience decline in business for now. The experts are reacting to the feat that AI might change the workforce game faster than it was expected.