Apple begins shipping AI servers from Houston factory 

By Stephen Nellis SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Apple has started shipping artificial intelligence servers built in a factory in Houston, it said on Thursday, part of the company's plans to invest $600 billion in the U.S. in the next few years. The servers contain special chips that help Apple deliver AI features with the same privacy measures on its iPhones and Mac computers. U.S. President Donald Trump has pressed Apple to make iPhones in the United States, but Apple CEO Tim Cook has said that assembly is likely to remain overseas for the time being while Apple sources more of the key chips and components for the phone from the U.S. Servers from the factory will be installed in Apple's data centers throughout the U.S., Apple said on Thursday. "Our teams have done an incredible job accelerating work to get the new Houston factory up and running ahead of schedule and we plan to continue expanding the facility to increase production next year," Apple Chief Operating Officer Sabih Khan said in a statement. (Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Richard Chang)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)