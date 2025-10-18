LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
New Zealand VS England afghanistan Afghan Cricketers Killed India vs Australia Series donald trump ACB Latest News dangal Duke of York New Zealand VS England afghanistan Afghan Cricketers Killed India vs Australia Series donald trump ACB Latest News dangal Duke of York New Zealand VS England afghanistan Afghan Cricketers Killed India vs Australia Series donald trump ACB Latest News dangal Duke of York New Zealand VS England afghanistan Afghan Cricketers Killed India vs Australia Series donald trump ACB Latest News dangal Duke of York
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
New Zealand VS England afghanistan Afghan Cricketers Killed India vs Australia Series donald trump ACB Latest News dangal Duke of York New Zealand VS England afghanistan Afghan Cricketers Killed India vs Australia Series donald trump ACB Latest News dangal Duke of York New Zealand VS England afghanistan Afghan Cricketers Killed India vs Australia Series donald trump ACB Latest News dangal Duke of York New Zealand VS England afghanistan Afghan Cricketers Killed India vs Australia Series donald trump ACB Latest News dangal Duke of York
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Apple clinches exclusive US media rights for F1 races under five-year deal

Apple clinches exclusive US media rights for F1 races under five-year deal

Apple clinches exclusive US media rights for F1 races under five-year deal

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 18, 2025 14:08:49 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Apple clinches exclusive US media rights for F1 races under five-year deal

(Reuters) -Apple has landed U.S. broadcast rights to Formula 1 in a five-year deal that would help the tech giant bolster its streaming service with one of the country's fastest-growing sports, following the success of its Brad Pitt-starrer "F1: The Movie". The two sides did not disclose the financial details of the deal on Friday. CNBC reported it was for $140 million a year, much higher than the $90 million Walt Disney-owned ESPN was paying per season for F1, which it has broadcast since 2018. Apple's deal begins next year. The iPhone maker will stream F1 on Apple TV, its critically acclaimed streaming service that won 22 Emmy Awards this year but lacks the scale to compete with industry leaders such as Netflix and Disney+ despite billions of dollars in investment. F1 joins Apple's growing sports lineup, which includes Major League Soccer and "Friday Night Baseball." Live sports have become a key battleground in the streaming industry as platforms compete for costly rights that attract loyal fans, reduce churn, and increase ad revenue. "We're thrilled to expand our relationship with Formula 1 and offer Apple TV subscribers in the U.S. front row access to one of the most exciting and fastest-growing sports on the planet," said Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of services. As part of the agreement, Apple TV will host all practice, qualifying, Sprint sessions, and Grands Prix. Select races and all practice sessions throughout the season will also be available to watch for free in the Apple TV app. The deal follows the box office success of the Apple-produced F1 film, which has grossed more than $628 million worldwide, according to IMDb's Box Office Mojo. The movie will make its global streaming debut on Apple TV on December 12. Formula 1 added nearly 90 million new fans last year, with China showing the biggest percentage rise following the sport's post-COVID return to Shanghai, according to Nielsen Sports data. (Reporting by Harshita Mary Varghese in Bengaluru and Alan Baldwin in London; Additional reporting by Zaheer Kachwala in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona and Leroy Leo)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 18, 2025 2:08 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Meta to give teens' parents more control after criticism over flirty AI chatbots

Envoy Air targeted in Oracle-linked hacking campaign

Breach at US-based cybersecurity provider F5 blamed on China, sources say

Flows into US ETFs cross $1 trillion at record pace, State Street Investment Management says

Nvidia unveils first Blackwell chip wafer made with TSMC in US

LATEST NEWS

‘Tri Series Will Go On As Per Schedule’ Pakistan Cricket Board On Afghanistan’s Boycott

8 Killed, Many Injured After Vehicle Falls Into Gorge In Maharashtra’s Nandurbar District

UPDATE 4-Ranji Trophy Scoreboard

Boeing wins FAA approval to hike 737 MAX production to 42 planes per month

Gold and Silver Price in Mumbai Today on Dhanteras 2025: Check October 18 MCX 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Rate

From Rs 1,500 to a Rs 100-Crore Enterprise: The Inspiring Journey of Pankaj Rathore and Shree Balaji Fruits Pvt. Ltd

Gold and Silver Price in Chennai Today on Dhanteras 2025: Check October 18 MCX 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Rate

Watch: Trump Praises Zelenskyy’s Outfit In Viral White House Moment, Says ‘I Think He Looks…’

Massive Fire Breaks Out At MP Flats In Delhi, Firefighting Underway

Samsung Electronics family to sell $1.2 billion stake amid share rally

Apple clinches exclusive US media rights for F1 races under five-year deal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Apple clinches exclusive US media rights for F1 races under five-year deal

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Apple clinches exclusive US media rights for F1 races under five-year deal
Apple clinches exclusive US media rights for F1 races under five-year deal
Apple clinches exclusive US media rights for F1 races under five-year deal
Apple clinches exclusive US media rights for F1 races under five-year deal
QUICK LINKS