Apple on Tuesday, September 9, unveiled its latest iPhone 17 series, including the iPhone Air, the company’s thinnest smartphone to date. The anticipated annual launch of the iPhone Air has a Bangladesh connection. The device, which features a titanium frame with both the front and back covered in Ceramic Shield for enhanced durability, was unveiled by Abidur Chowdhury, an industrial designer at Apple is a Bangladeshi origin.

Presenting the new model, he said the team’s vision was to “make an iPhone that feels like a piece of the future.”

“It’s the thinnest iPhone ever, with the power of Pro inside. A paradox you have to hold to believe,” Chowdhury told the audience.

Who Is Abidur Chowdhury?

Abidur Chowdhury, who introduced the iPhone Air, was born and raised in London and currently works with Apple in San Francisco.

His personal website states, “I was born and raised in London, and I’m now a designer based in San Francisco where I’ve been so so fortunate to have been able to work on so many incredible things.”

Chowdhury describes himself as someone who enjoys solving problems and learning new things. He says nothing excites him more than “creating innovative products people can’t bear to be without.”

Abidur Chowdhury, a Bangladeshi-Sylheti-born industrial designer who works on the Apple design team. He has won a total of six design awards mostly for his product, AER, including being the winner of a week long competition (2017) and selected (with 7 others) for a Bursary. pic.twitter.com/UVVxsDFtBF — ধারা🌙🇧🇩 (@ProvatDhara_) September 10, 2025

Abidur Chowdhury Education

He earned a bachelor’s degree in product design and technology from Loughborough University in the United Kingdom. His early career included internships as an industrial designer at Cambridge Consultants and Curventa, followed by a position with Layer Design.

After a period working as a freelancer in London, Chowdhury moved to California, where he joined Apple in January 2019. He has been with the company for nearly seven years. Reports indicate that he is of Bangladeshi origin.

iPhone Air Features

Apple emphasized that the iPhone Air stands out not just for its ultra-slim build but also for the technology it packs inside. Measuring just 5.5mm in thickness, the phone is described by Apple as the “most power-efficient iPhone ever made” and promises “fantastic all-day battery life.”

The device comes with a 48-megapixel fusion main camera and an 18-megapixel center stage front camera. It also sports a 6.5-inch OLED display with a 1–120Hz ProMotion adaptive refresh rate, providing smooth scrolling and high-quality graphics.

Powering the phone is the A19 Pro chip, which Apple says delivers “Pro-class performance to a new tier,” making the iPhone Air both lightweight and high-performing.

