LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Meet Abidur Chowdhury, The Bangladeshi-Origin Designer Behind Apple’s Thinnest iPhone Ever

Meet Abidur Chowdhury, The Bangladeshi-Origin Designer Behind Apple’s Thinnest iPhone Ever

Apple unveiled the iPhone 17 series on September 9, introducing the ultra-slim iPhone Air. The launch had a Bangladesh connection as industrial designer Abidur Chowdhury, of Bangladeshi origin, presented the device. The iPhone Air features a titanium frame, Ceramic Shield, and Apple’s A19 Pro chip for powerful performance.

Apple launches iPhone 17 Air, its thinnest phone yet, unveiled by Bangladeshi-origin designer Abidur Chowdhury. Photos: X,Apple.
Apple launches iPhone 17 Air, its thinnest phone yet, unveiled by Bangladeshi-origin designer Abidur Chowdhury. Photos: X,Apple.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 10, 2025 19:14:31 IST

Apple on Tuesday, September 9, unveiled its latest iPhone 17 series, including the iPhone Air, the company’s thinnest smartphone to date. The anticipated annual launch of the iPhone Air has a Bangladesh connection. The device, which features a titanium frame with both the front and back covered in Ceramic Shield for enhanced durability, was unveiled by Abidur Chowdhury, an industrial designer at Apple is a Bangladeshi origin. 

Presenting the new model, he said the team’s vision was to “make an iPhone that feels like a piece of the future.”

“It’s the thinnest iPhone ever, with the power of Pro inside. A paradox you have to hold to believe,” Chowdhury told the audience.

Who Is Abidur Chowdhury?

Abidur Chowdhury, who introduced the iPhone Air, was born and raised in London and currently works with Apple in San Francisco.

His personal website states, “I was born and raised in London, and I’m now a designer based in San Francisco where I’ve been so so fortunate to have been able to work on so many incredible things.”

Chowdhury describes himself as someone who enjoys solving problems and learning new things. He says nothing excites him more than “creating innovative products people can’t bear to be without.”

Abidur Chowdhury Education

He earned a bachelor’s degree in product design and technology from Loughborough University in the United Kingdom. His early career included internships as an industrial designer at Cambridge Consultants and Curventa, followed by a position with Layer Design.

After a period working as a freelancer in London, Chowdhury moved to California, where he joined Apple in January 2019. He has been with the company for nearly seven years. Reports indicate that he is of Bangladeshi origin.

iPhone Air Features

Apple emphasized that the iPhone Air stands out not just for its ultra-slim build but also for the technology it packs inside. Measuring just 5.5mm in thickness, the phone is described by Apple as the “most power-efficient iPhone ever made” and promises “fantastic all-day battery life.”

The device comes with a 48-megapixel fusion main camera and an 18-megapixel center stage front camera. It also sports a 6.5-inch OLED display with a 1–120Hz ProMotion adaptive refresh rate, providing smooth scrolling and high-quality graphics.

Powering the phone is the A19 Pro chip, which Apple says delivers “Pro-class performance to a new tier,” making the iPhone Air both lightweight and high-performing.

Also Read: Apple Reduces Prices Of THESE iPhone Models By A HUGE Amount After iPhone 17 Launch

Tags: Abidur ChowdhuryappleiPhoneIphone 17iphone air

RELATED News

Apple launches Watch Series 11, SE3, Ultra 3 with new health features, more updates
Apple iPhone 17 promises better camera features, higher resolution; Check new updates here
Apple unveils new iPhone 17 Pro with biggest battery in any of its previous phone models ever
Apple Reduces Prices Of THESE iPhone Models By A HUGE Amount After iPhone 17 Launch
When Will iPhone 17 Be Available To Buy In Stores In India? You Can Pre-Order Online From…

LATEST NEWS

"Emotional, deeply inspired": Paresh Rawal on UP CM Adityanath's biopic 'Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi'
Meet Nepal’s Likely Next PM Sushila Karki, Backed By Gen Z Protesters, Once Faced Impeachment, Her Indian Connection & Historic Judgments
'Song Sung Blue' trailer: Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson lead Neil Diamond tribute band
Don’t Wait for Another Extension: File Your ITR Before September 15, 2025
GAIL receives multiple awards in Extel 2025 Asia Executive Team Survey
Coin finally flipped for India as it chooses to bowl first against UAE in Asia Cup opener
World Moves Closer to World War 3! Poland Invites NATO to Discuss Response to Russian Strikes
Will India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Match Be Cancelled? Supreme Court to Decide on Cancellation Plea
Meet Shrinkhala Khatiwada: The Former Miss Nepal Facing Backlash On Instagram Amid Gen Z Protest
DU Student Rallies Are Bringing South Campus to a Standstill
Meet Abidur Chowdhury, The Bangladeshi-Origin Designer Behind Apple’s Thinnest iPhone Ever

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Meet Abidur Chowdhury, The Bangladeshi-Origin Designer Behind Apple’s Thinnest iPhone Ever

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Meet Abidur Chowdhury, The Bangladeshi-Origin Designer Behind Apple’s Thinnest iPhone Ever
Meet Abidur Chowdhury, The Bangladeshi-Origin Designer Behind Apple’s Thinnest iPhone Ever
Meet Abidur Chowdhury, The Bangladeshi-Origin Designer Behind Apple’s Thinnest iPhone Ever
Meet Abidur Chowdhury, The Bangladeshi-Origin Designer Behind Apple’s Thinnest iPhone Ever

QUICK LINKS