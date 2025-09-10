Apple Reduces Prices Of THESE iPhone Models By A HUGE Amount After iPhone 17 Launch

Apple has launched the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max in India, positioning them as the most advanced models in the iPhone 17 lineup. The new devices are powered by the A19 Pro chip, feature a redesigned thermal system, and come equipped with Apple’s most powerful camera technology so far.

Alongside the launch, Apple has slashed the prices of its iPhone 16 series in India. Both iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are now selling at a discount of ten thousand. Apple’s official website shows the iPhone 16 (128GB) is now available at Rs. 69,900, down from Rs. 79,900. Similarly, iPhone 16 Plus is now available at Rs. 79,900, down from Rs. 89,900.

The wait is over. Introducing the new iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone Air, iPhone 17, Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch SE 3, AirPods Pro 3, and more. — Apple (@Apple) September 9, 2025







iPhone 16 Display and Design

The iPhone 16 has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, while the iPhone 16 Plus has a 6.7-inch screen. True Tone, HDR10, and Dolby Vision support are in both phones. This ensures more accurate colours and sharper contrast. These phones are built with aerospace-grade aluminium edges and a Ceramic Shield front cover for durability.

iPhone 16 Performance and Software

Both iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are powered by the A16 Bionic chip. Both models are known for smooth multitasking, gaming, and AI-powered functions. Both are expected to get the iOS 26 update, which will introduce Apple Intelligence features such as predictive typing, smart photo editing, and improved Siri responses.

📱iPhone 16 Price Drop in India!

₹10,000 cheaper after iPhone 17 launch 💰 New Prices:

iPhone 16: ₹69,900 (128GB)

iPhone 16 Plus: ₹79,900 (128GB) | ₹89,900 (256GB) 🎯A18 chip | 48MP camera | Apple Intelligence

🛒 Extra discounts coming during the Big Billion Days sale — Before You Take (@beforeyoutake) September 10, 2025

iPhone 16 Camera

The iPhone 16 series is known for its camera and photography capabilities. The phone series comes with a dual-camera system at the rear. The main sensor provides high-resolution images with better low-light performance. Both come with an ultra-wide lens that enables broader shots.

The camera has features like Night Mode, Deep Fusion, and Smart HDR 4 that enhance images across different lighting conditions. On the front, the TrueDepth camera supports Face ID, Centre Stage, and cinematic video recording.

iPhone 16 Battery and Charging

The iPhone 16 offers up to 20 hours of video playback, whereas the iPhone 16 Plus comes with 26 hours. Both devices support fast charging, reaching 50% battery in about 30 minutes, and are compatible with MagSafe wireless charging and accessories.

