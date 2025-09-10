LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Apple launches Watch Series 11, SE3, Ultra 3 with new health features, more updates

Apple launches Watch Series 11, SE3, Ultra 3 with new health features, more updates

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 10, 2025 18:57:02 IST

Apple launches Watch Series 11, SE3, Ultra 3 with new health features, more updates

California [US], September 10 (ANI): Apple’s “Awe Dropping” event kicked off on Tuesday amid the high buzz for the new Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch SE 3 and other updates.

At the live event on Apple’s website, the company just announced the Apple Watch Series 11, which includes new features like 5G cellular connectivity, making it the first Apple Watch with 5G.

It will also be the first Apple Watch with the ability to monitor serious medical conditions, including hypertension and blood pressure, by reviewing the data collected over the past 30 days, as reported by The Verge.

Another highlight of the new Apple Watch Series 11 is its new Sleep Score feature. This new addition uses metrics like how long you’ve been asleep and your sleep stages to help you better understand the quality of your rest over night.

As per the live event, the Series 11 will get “up to 24 hours” of battery life and will come in both recycled aluminium and polished titanium finishes.

It will also have Ion-X glass, which Apple says has a ceramic coating bonded at the atomic level, making it twice as scratch-resistant as the previous Apple Watches.

The pricing starts at 399 USD and will be available on September 19, 2025.

Apple has also announced the new Apple Watch SE 3. Alongside new iPhones, the SE 3 has a faster S10 processor, longer battery life, stronger front glass, and an always-on display.

According to The Verge, the other new features in the SE 3 include double-tap and wrist-flick gestures, sleep apnea detection, sleep scores, the ability to play music and podcasts through its speaker, 2x faster charging speeds, 5G cellular, and a claimed 18 hours of battery life.

It starts at $249 and is set to launch September 19th, with preorders available now,. as per the live event.

Along with these, Apple has also launched a new Watch Ultra.

The new Ultra follows the Apple Watch Ultra 2, which Apple announced in 2023; the black version of the Ultra 2, which Apple introduced last year; and the original Apple Watch Ultra, which Apple launched in 2022, according to The Verge.

As per the live event, Apple’s Ultra watches are generally targeted toward athletes and sporty types, with features like big battery life, bright displays, and improved GPS for tracking workouts.

They also have had a high starting price of 799 USD. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

RELATED News

Apple unveils new iPhone 17 Pro with biggest battery in any of its previous phone models ever
Apple Reduces Prices Of THESE iPhone Models By A HUGE Amount After iPhone 17 Launch
When Will iPhone 17 Be Available To Buy In Stores In India? You Can Pre-Order Online From…
Apple iPhone 17 Live Translation Tool And AI Voice Control Just Changed Travel Forever
Apple iPhone 17 eSIM Technology: Say Goodbye To SIM Cards, Here’s How It Works?

LATEST NEWS

Ahead of India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Match, Meet 6 Indian Origin Players Playing For UAE in Today’s Match
"Even the votes of the Opposition have come to us": Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary on VP elections
Muslim Arab World Threatens All-Out War Against Israel, Saudi, UAE, Qatar And Turkey Unite, Issue Big Statements
UNHRC's Volker Turk raises alarm on global human rights crisis as Tibet faces deepening repression
Bank of Maharashtra SO Recruitment 2025: Direct Link to Apply for 350 Vacancies
Samsung trolls Apple over iPhone 17 launch, netizens in splits
Russian Drones Hit Poland: Could This Trigger World War III? Everything You Need to Know!
Kajol, Twinkle Khanna join hands as co-hosts for new talk show
IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Match 2 Prediction: AI Unveils Its Shocking Forecast for Today’s Match
Channing Tatum celebrates girlfriend Inka Williams' birthday with adorable beach day pics, check out
Apple launches Watch Series 11, SE3, Ultra 3 with new health features, more updates

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Apple launches Watch Series 11, SE3, Ultra 3 with new health features, more updates

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Apple launches Watch Series 11, SE3, Ultra 3 with new health features, more updates
Apple launches Watch Series 11, SE3, Ultra 3 with new health features, more updates
Apple launches Watch Series 11, SE3, Ultra 3 with new health features, more updates
Apple launches Watch Series 11, SE3, Ultra 3 with new health features, more updates

QUICK LINKS