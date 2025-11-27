LIVE TV
aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra 252 Crore Drug Trafficking Case Afghanistan news gambhir fans anger afghanistan
Apple MacBook Air M4 Black Friday Deal: Forget EMIs, Grab Your Brand New MacBook For This Price At Croma!

Apple MacBook Air M4 Black Friday Sales Discount: The Croma Black Friday sale is live where you can get a brand new Apple MacBook Air M4 at just 55,911 with offers and discount

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: November 27, 2025 14:39:22 IST

Apple MacBook Air M4  Black Friday Sale Discount: The Croma Black Friday Sale is live, and you can get an Apple M4 MacBook Air at an amazing price. In Croma Black Friday Sale you can get the M4 MacBook Air at just Rs. 55,911. The offer is valid till 30th November. This is the biggest Apple laptop this season. 

MacBook Air M4 Croma Black Friday Sale 

The MacBook Air M4 was launched in India at Rs.99,900 but in this Black Friday sale the price has brought the flagship to the budget friendly segment. Under the student and teacher offer the price has been dropped to Rs.88,911, you can avail Rs.10,000 bank discount on selective bank credit card. The deal goes further where you can exchange your old PC or Mac up to Rs.13,000 and while exchanging your old PC or Mac, buyers will also get an additional Rs. 10,000 discounts from Croma. Combining all these discounts and offer the price of MacBook Air M4’s price slides to Rs.55,911 

Features and specification of MacBook Air M4 

The MacBook Air M4 features a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina LCD display. Despite having an LCD display, it delivers sharp and bright visuals. It supports P3 wide colour gamut due to which it works well for editing photos and visuals. 

The MacBook Air M4 has Apple’s iconic minimal and premium look. It has an aluminum body which feels solid and makes the device easy to carry. The body has two thunderbolt 4 ports, a Magsafe charging port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. 

The device has an M4 chipset which can flawlessly perform everyday tasks, creative workload, and multitasking. The MacBook M4 has a big battery which can last for over 10 hours. 

You can explore more amazing deals during the Croma Black Friday sale on Apple iPhone Air, iPhone 16, iPhone 17 and many more till 30th November. 

First published on: Nov 27, 2025 2:14 PM IST
Apple MacBook Air M4 Black Friday Deal: Forget EMIs, Grab Your Brand New MacBook For This Price At Croma!

QUICK LINKS