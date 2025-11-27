Apple MacBook Air M4 Black Friday Deal: Forget EMIs, Grab Your Brand New MacBook For This Price At Croma!

Apple MacBook Air M4 Black Friday Sale Discount: The Croma Black Friday Sale is live, and you can get an Apple M4 MacBook Air at an amazing price. In Croma Black Friday Sale you can get the M4 MacBook Air at just Rs. 55,911. The offer is valid till 30th November. This is the biggest Apple laptop this season.

MacBook Air M4 Croma Black Friday Sale

The MacBook Air M4 was launched in India at Rs.99,900 but in this Black Friday sale the price has brought the flagship to the budget friendly segment. Under the student and teacher offer the price has been dropped to Rs.88,911, you can avail Rs.10,000 bank discount on selective bank credit card. The deal goes further where you can exchange your old PC or Mac up to Rs.13,000 and while exchanging your old PC or Mac, buyers will also get an additional Rs. 10,000 discounts from Croma. Combining all these discounts and offer the price of MacBook Air M4’s price slides to Rs.55,911

Features and specification of MacBook Air M4

The MacBook Air M4 features a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina LCD display. Despite having an LCD display, it delivers sharp and bright visuals. It supports P3 wide colour gamut due to which it works well for editing photos and visuals.

The MacBook Air M4 has Apple’s iconic minimal and premium look. It has an aluminum body which feels solid and makes the device easy to carry. The body has two thunderbolt 4 ports, a Magsafe charging port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The device has an M4 chipset which can flawlessly perform everyday tasks, creative workload, and multitasking. The MacBook M4 has a big battery which can last for over 10 hours.