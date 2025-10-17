LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Apple readies high-end MacBook Pro with touch, hole-punch screen, Bloomberg News reports

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 17, 2025 01:09:22 IST

(Reuters) -Apple is preparing to launch a redesigned version of its MacBook Pro computer with a touch display for late 2026 or early 2027, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment. (Reporting by Juby Babu in Mexico City; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 17, 2025 1:09 AM IST
