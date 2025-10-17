Apple readies high-end MacBook Pro with touch, hole-punch screen, Bloomberg News reports

(Reuters) -Apple is preparing to launch a redesigned version of its MacBook Pro computer with a touch display for late 2026 or early 2027, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment. (Reporting by Juby Babu in Mexico City; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

