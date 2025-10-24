LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cardiac arrest App Store policy china Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash cardiac arrest App Store policy china Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash cardiac arrest App Store policy china Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash cardiac arrest App Store policy china Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cardiac arrest App Store policy china Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash cardiac arrest App Store policy china Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash cardiac arrest App Store policy china Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash cardiac arrest App Store policy china Binance brand accountability advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy California crash
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > China's Xiaomi says surging memory chip prices push up smartphone costs

China's Xiaomi says surging memory chip prices push up smartphone costs

China's Xiaomi says surging memory chip prices push up smartphone costs
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 24, 2025 11:23:51 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

China's Xiaomi says surging memory chip prices push up smartphone costs

By Che Pan and Brenda Goh BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi on Friday said surging memory chip prices have raised the cost of making handsets, after pricing of its new Redmi K90 series drew market disappointment. "Cost pressure has transferred to the pricing of our new products," President Lu Weibing wrote on Weibo. "Rising costs of memory chips are far beyond expectations and could intensify." Xiaomi launched its entry-level Redmi K90 on Thursday with the base model, equipped with 12 GB of memory and 256 GB of storage, priced from 2,599 yuan ($364). That compared with 2,499 yuan for the base model of predecessor K80 series launched in November 2024. Lu noted consumer disappointment about price gaps between configurations. He said Xiaomi will lower the price of the most in-demand K90 model – with 12 GB memory and 512 GB storage – by 300 yuan to 2,899 yuan for the first month of sales. A global rush for chips for use in artificial intelligence applications has tightened supply of conventional chips used in smartphones, personal computers and servers, sharply increasing their cost and boosting earnings for makers of NAND and DRAM such as South Korean duo Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix. ($1 = 7.1230 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Che Pan and Brenda Goh; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 24, 2025 11:23 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Google Earth Uses Gemini AI To Answer Querries On Disasters Like Flood, Wildfires

China's Xiaomi says surging memory chip prices push up smartphone costs

Anthropic to open South Korea office as part of Asia expansion

Apple begins shipping AI servers from Houston factory 

Japan's century-old Fujikura rides AI data centre boom to become Nikkei standout

LATEST NEWS

Yuzvendra Chahal Takes a Dig at Ex-Wife Dhanashree Verma After Court’s Alimony Ruling

Pakistan In Big Trouble, Taliban-Ruled Afghanistan To Restrict River Water, Preparations Underway To Build….

BRIEF-Quadient Launches Open Locker Network In Italy

Analysis-Porsche's new CEO will inherit old problems

Who Was Vaishnav Krishnakumar? Indian-Origin Golden Visa Holder Dies After Suffering Cardiac Arrest In Dubai During Diwali

BRIEF-Dai-Ichi Life Holdings Inc – To Acquire 28.47% Stake In Wealth Management Inc

Analysis-Porsche's new CEO will inherit old problems

Horoscope Today, 24 October 2025: Astrological Predictions for Career, Money & Business Forecast for 12 Zodiac Signs By Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi

Trump says all trade talks with Canada are terminated

‘Beautiful’ Female Spies From China, Russia Using ‘Sex Warfare’ To Spy On Silicon Valley? Elon Musk Reacts, Says ‘If She’s A 10…’

China's Xiaomi says surging memory chip prices push up smartphone costs

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

China's Xiaomi says surging memory chip prices push up smartphone costs

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

China's Xiaomi says surging memory chip prices push up smartphone costs
China's Xiaomi says surging memory chip prices push up smartphone costs
China's Xiaomi says surging memory chip prices push up smartphone costs
China's Xiaomi says surging memory chip prices push up smartphone costs

QUICK LINKS