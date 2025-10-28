LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup BCCI medical update 5-year-old throws newborn Air quality Delhi 2025 elon musk amazon Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup BCCI medical update 5-year-old throws newborn Air quality Delhi 2025 elon musk amazon Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup BCCI medical update 5-year-old throws newborn Air quality Delhi 2025 elon musk amazon Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup BCCI medical update 5-year-old throws newborn Air quality Delhi 2025 elon musk amazon
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup BCCI medical update 5-year-old throws newborn Air quality Delhi 2025 elon musk amazon Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup BCCI medical update 5-year-old throws newborn Air quality Delhi 2025 elon musk amazon Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup BCCI medical update 5-year-old throws newborn Air quality Delhi 2025 elon musk amazon Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup BCCI medical update 5-year-old throws newborn Air quality Delhi 2025 elon musk amazon
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Citi to tie up with Coinbase to boost digital payments for institutional clients

Citi to tie up with Coinbase to boost digital payments for institutional clients

Citi to tie up with Coinbase to boost digital payments for institutional clients
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 28, 2025 11:28:15 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Citi to tie up with Coinbase to boost digital payments for institutional clients

(Reuters) -Citigroup and cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase plan to collaborate on digital asset payment solutions for the U.S. bank's institutional clients, to expand the offering to global clients in the future. The partnership will initially focus on enabling users to deposit and withdraw traditional currencies (commonly referred to as "fiat" in crypto) through Coinbase's services, marking a significant step as it allows smooth transitions between traditional money and digital assets like cryptocurrencies, the two companies said in a joint statement on Monday. Additionally, the collaboration will streamline payment operations, Citi said. "By combining their reach with Coinbase's leadership in digital assets, we're creating solutions that can simplify and expand access to digital asset payments," said Brian Foster, global head of Crypto as a Service at Coinbase. Citi said more details on specific features, including exploring ways to convert traditional currency into stablecoins, will be disclosed in the coming months. Stablecoins are digital tokens designed to keep a constant value. They are often backed by traditional assets such as the U.S. dollar or government debt. They have surged in popularity, and their demand is expected to increase further after the U.S. passed its GENIUS Act in July that sets federal rules for stablecoins. Dealmaking within the digital assets industry has picked up pace this year as a crypto-friendly Trump administration encourages companies to expand their business in the U.S., providing a favorable environment for growth and investment. Coinbase, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, shelled out $375 million to buy investment platform Echo, while earlier this year it had struck a $2.9 billion deal for crypto options provider Deribit. (Reporting by Rajasik Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 28, 2025 11:28 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Meta, TikTok and Snap say they oppose Australia's youth social media ban but will comply with it

Meta, TikTok and Snap say they oppose Australia’s youth social media ban but will comply with it

Exclusive-Amazon targets as many as 30,000 corporate job cuts, sources say

Exclusive-Amazon targets as many as 30,000 corporate job cuts, sources say

Amazon Layoffs: Reason Behind 30,000 Job Cuts, Impacted Departments, & India’s Status In The List

LATEST NEWS

Aadhaar Card Rules Change From November 1: Check What’s New for All Cardholders

BYD's mini-car ambitions may be a wake-up call for Japan 

BRIEF-Greenmobility Raises FY Guidance

Who Is Mehli Mistry? The Quiet Power Player Steering Tata Trusts’ Next Chapter- Here Is Everything We Know So Far

29-Year-Old Indian Expat Wins Record ₹240 Crore UAE Lottery Jackpot

‘Stop, No More Questions On……!’ Kerala Minister Loses Temper Over Lionel Messi’s India Visit Controversy

US Treasury's Bessent calls for 'sound' monetary policy in Japan

Pakistani-Origin London Mayor Sadiq Khan In Trouble, Accused Of Facilitating Grooming Gang Cover-Up After Reports Of Young Girls Being Raped

BRIEF-Saudi Exchange Says Buruj Cooperative Insurance To Delist As End 27 Oct

Gold and Silver Price Today on October 28: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Citi to tie up with Coinbase to boost digital payments for institutional clients

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Citi to tie up with Coinbase to boost digital payments for institutional clients

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Citi to tie up with Coinbase to boost digital payments for institutional clients
Citi to tie up with Coinbase to boost digital payments for institutional clients
Citi to tie up with Coinbase to boost digital payments for institutional clients
Citi to tie up with Coinbase to boost digital payments for institutional clients

QUICK LINKS