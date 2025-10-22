LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Donald Trump Putin meeting india - pakistan war Daniel Naroditsky death Gaza truce Chennai news Alphabet stock crime news deepika padukone kolkata Donald Trump Putin meeting india - pakistan war Daniel Naroditsky death Gaza truce Chennai news Alphabet stock crime news deepika padukone kolkata Donald Trump Putin meeting india - pakistan war Daniel Naroditsky death Gaza truce Chennai news Alphabet stock crime news deepika padukone kolkata Donald Trump Putin meeting india - pakistan war Daniel Naroditsky death Gaza truce Chennai news Alphabet stock crime news deepika padukone kolkata
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Donald Trump Putin meeting india - pakistan war Daniel Naroditsky death Gaza truce Chennai news Alphabet stock crime news deepika padukone kolkata Donald Trump Putin meeting india - pakistan war Daniel Naroditsky death Gaza truce Chennai news Alphabet stock crime news deepika padukone kolkata Donald Trump Putin meeting india - pakistan war Daniel Naroditsky death Gaza truce Chennai news Alphabet stock crime news deepika padukone kolkata Donald Trump Putin meeting india - pakistan war Daniel Naroditsky death Gaza truce Chennai news Alphabet stock crime news deepika padukone kolkata
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Coinbase signs $375 million deal for crypto investment platform Echo

Coinbase signs $375 million deal for crypto investment platform Echo

Coinbase signs $375 million deal for crypto investment platform Echo
Crude oil barrels with falling stock market chart indicating global oil price decline

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 22, 2025 04:29:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Coinbase signs $375 million deal for crypto investment platform Echo

(Reuters) -Crypto heavyweight Coinbase said on Tuesday it has bought investment platform Echo in a nearly $375 million cash-and-stock deal, aiming to bring fundraising tools to its platform. Dealmaking within the digital assets industry has picked up pace this year as a crypto-friendly Trump administration encourages companies to expand their business in the U.S. Last week, cryptocurrency exchange Kraken unveiled a $100 million deal for futures exchange Small Exchange, paving the way to launch a fully U.S.-based derivatives suite. Echo's platform makes raising capital and investing more accessible to the crypto community through private and public token sales. "We want to create more accessible, efficient, and transparent capital markets," Coinbase said in a blog post. While Coinbase will start with crypto token sales via Echo's Sonar platform, the company later plans on expanding support to tokenized securities and real-world assets. Echo was founded by crypto trader Jordan Fish, widely known by his "Cobie" pseudonym. The platform has helped crypto projects raise more than $200 million since its launch two years ago. In May, Coinbase had struck a $2.9 billion deal for crypto options provider Deribit, plugging a gap in its derivatives portfolio and strengthening its international presence. (Reporting by Arasu Kannagi Basil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 22, 2025 4:29 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Anthropic, Google in talks on cloud deal worth tens of billions, Bloomberg News reports

Netflix shares drop as Brazilian tax dispute hits earnings 

Meta in $27 billion financing deal with Blue Owl Capital for Louisiana data center

Meta forms joint venture with Blue Owl Capital for Louisiana data center

Engaged Capital urges cost cutting at Cognex to boost share price

LATEST NEWS

NORTH KOREA MISSILE FIRED TOWARDS EAST IS A BALLISTIC MISSILE – YONHAP CITING SOUTH KOREA MILITARY

Netflix shares drop as Brazilian tax dispute hits earnings 

Airbus, Thales and Leonardo near deal on merger of European space businesses, FT reports

Trump Calls Putin Meeting A ‘Waste Of Time’, Cancels Budapest Talks Amid Ukraine War Tensions

Coinbase signs $375 million deal for crypto investment platform Echo

UPDATE 2-Activist investor Jana teams up with NFL's Travis Kelce to pressure Six Flags

Fight over port charges in Trinidad jeopardizes ammonia, methanol exports

‘We Stopped A Nuclear Disaster’ Trump Credits Tariffs For Preventing India-Pakistan War, Calls Them ‘National Security Tool’

Arizona State fined $50K after fans storm field

Stocks mostly flat but earnings a positive; gold drops 5%

Coinbase signs $375 million deal for crypto investment platform Echo

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Coinbase signs $375 million deal for crypto investment platform Echo

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Coinbase signs $375 million deal for crypto investment platform Echo
Coinbase signs $375 million deal for crypto investment platform Echo
Coinbase signs $375 million deal for crypto investment platform Echo
Coinbase signs $375 million deal for crypto investment platform Echo
QUICK LINKS