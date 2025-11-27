Confused between iQOO 15 And OnePlus 15? Here’s A Quick Comparison Before You End Up Spending Money On The Wrong One

After the launch of iQOO 15 now there are three smartphones in the Indian market with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. The best part about these three phones is that they all are flagship and of nearly the same price.

People on the internet are comparing these phones and are confused that which phone they should buy. The most compared with iQOO 15 is OnePlus 15. Both phones are powerful in terms of performance, battery, charging speed, and camera.

The iQOO 15 marks the beginning of OriginOS 6 in India. This OS offers a familiar user experience and cross-connectivity across different platforms. The OnePlus 15 has OxygenOS 16 which offers a decluttered and uniform feel to OnePlus 15.

The price of iQOO 15 for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is Rs. 72,999 and OnePlus 15 also comes at Rs. 72,999 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.