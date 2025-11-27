LIVE TV
Confused between iQOO 15 And OnePlus 15? Here's A Quick Comparison Before You End Up Spending Money On The Wrong One

iQOO has launched its latest flagship phone iQOO 15 with powerful processor, huge display and amazing camera. People are comparing this phone with OnePlus 15. Here is a detailed comparison for you.

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: November 27, 2025 13:38:52 IST

After the launch of iQOO 15 now there are three smartphones in the Indian market with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. The best part about these three phones is that they all are flagship and of nearly the same price.  

People on the internet are comparing these phones and are confused that which phone they should buy. The most compared with iQOO 15 is OnePlus 15. Both phones are powerful in terms of performance, battery, charging speed, and camera. 

The iQOO 15 marks the beginning of OriginOS 6 in India. This OS offers a familiar user experience and cross-connectivity across different platforms. The OnePlus 15 has OxygenOS 16 which offers a decluttered and uniform feel to OnePlus 15. 

The price of iQOO 15 for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is Rs. 72,999 and OnePlus 15 also comes at Rs. 72,999 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. 

iQOO 15 vs OnePlus 15 detailed comparison  

Feature iQOO 15 OnePlus 15
Display 6.85-inch 2K OLED, 144 Hz 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO, 165 Hz
Battery 7,000 mAh, 100 W fast-charge 7,300 mAh, 120 W fast-charge
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Camera 50 MP main + 50 MP ultrawide + 50 MP telephoto / 32 MP front 50 MP main + 50 MP ultrawide + 50 MP telephoto / 32 MP front
Price ₹72,999 (12 GB / 256 GB) ₹72,999 (12 GB / 256 GB)

Apart from iQOO 15 and OnePlus 15 if you are looking for the third option then you can also go for Realme GT Pro. This phone is also priced at Rs. 72,999. the Realme GT8 Pro offers a huge display of 6.79 inch 2K AMEOLED  with 144Hz refresh rate. The phone comes with same Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor with 12GB RAM. 

First published on: Nov 27, 2025 1:33 PM IST
5 Reasons Why You Should NEVER Sleep With Your Room Heater On

QUICK LINKS