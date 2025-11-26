Don’t Want To Buy iQOO 15? No Problem! These 5 Phones From Top Brands Are Far Better With Amazing Features

iQOO has just launched its brand-new flagship phone iQOO 15. The phone offers Qualcomm’s snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The phone has been in headlines since it was revealed. The iQOO 15 features a 6.85-inch Samsung 2K M14 OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The phones come in two variants: 12GB RAM and 256GB storage for Rs. 64,999 and 16GB RAM and 512GB storage for Rs. 71,999.

If you are looking for other options rather than iQOO 15, then there are 5 wonderful smartphones that are better than iQOO 15.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is far better phone than iQOO 15. This phone features a huge 6.9-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a Quad HD+ with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor and 12GB RAM and storage option up to 1TB. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has a powerful camera setup of 200 MP primary sensors alongside 50MP, 10MP and another 50MP lens for wide, ultra-wide, telephoto, and periscope zoom shots. The phone has 12MP of the front camera.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra have a big battery of 5000mAh. The comes around a starting price of Rs.1,19,990.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max

The Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max is one of the best flagship phones that one can buy in India. The phone offers a large 6.9-inch super Retina XDR OLED display with crisp resolution and advanced ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. The iPhone 17 Pro Max offers a powerful A19 Pro chip that makes the phone beast in terms of multitasking. The triple camera lineup on the back panel offers 48MP of each camera which delivers outstanding photos and videos.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max comes with a battery of 5088 mAh. The top model of the phone offers up to 2TB of storage, and its base model is around Rs. 1,49,000.

OnePlus 15

The OnePlus 15 is a premium Android smartphone which is a direct competition for iQOO 15. The phone offers a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus 15 features a powerful snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and 12GB RAM. The phone has three rear cameras of 50MP, and it offers a large battery of 7,300mAh and it supports 120W fast charging. The phone starts in India around Rs.72,999

Xiaomi 15 Ultra

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is a top-tier flagship phone offered by Xiaomi. The phone features a stunning 6.73-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone runs on a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and up to 16GB RAM. The phone offers a 200-megapixel primary sensor and three 50-megapixel sensors at the back panel and 32-megapixel front camera.

The Xiaomi has a 5410mAh battery and 90W wired charger with 80W wireless charging support. The starting price of phone in India is Rs.1,09,999.

Realme GT 8 Pro