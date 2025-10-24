What Is ‘Continue Research’? Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal Launches $25 Million Fund To Decode Human Ageing, Netizens Ask If Science Can Unlock The Secret To Living Forever

Zomato is launching a new research initiative named Continue Research, with a corpus of $25 million. The announcement was made by the founder of online food delivery giant founder, Deepinder Goyal. According to the official statement, the fund aims at supporting scientists and seeding early-stage startups.

Deepinder made the announcement on his XX handle, saying that the fund is entirely self-financed. He said the initiative is designed to back researchers who explore unconventional questions in biology.

“Today, we are expanding Continue Research to include a $25 million fund (entirely personally backed) to support researchers across the world who dare to ask simpler questions than anyone else. Who believe biology might be far simpler than we’ve made it,” said Goyal.

So What Zomato’s is Continue Research?

Continue Research, founded by Deepinder Goyal, has spent the past two years funding studies aimed at understanding upstream mechanisms in biology, according to its official website.

“We believe biology could be far simpler than we’ve made it, if only we took a systems approach to the whole picture rather than studying it pixel by pixel,” the project notes.

According to the statement, Continue Research is neither a company nor a typical startup unlike the conventional startups. The initiative functions as both a research team and a seed fund, supporting scientific projects aimed at advancing the next phase of human existence.

What is The Goal of Continue Research?

Goyal has highlighted that the project’s overarching goal is to extend healthy human function, enabling humans to make decisions with a long-term perspective rather than reacting to short-term pressures.

“This will be a multi-decadal journey. Our goal here is to become a small catalyst in humanity’s journey of conscious evolution. To lead us into the Post-Darwin era,” Goyal added.

Continue Research is currently collaborating with scientists to uncover insights into human ageing, which Goyal described as “hiding in plain sight for eternity.”

Deepinder indicates that the initiative may announce further developments in the coming weeks. According to him, the project is nearing the conclusion of a research hypothesis with potentially transformative implications for biology and the understanding of ageing.

“Along with a team of initially skeptical researchers, we’ve been investigating a penny-drop insight about human ageing. Something that’s been hiding in plain sight for eternity. But more on that in a few weeks. We are at the tail-end of the research on this hypothesis, which if true, could fundamentally change our understanding of biology and ageing,” Goyal wrote on social media.

