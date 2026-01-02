LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > 'Are You A Pervert?': Grok Under Fire As Users Exploit Elon Musk's AI To 'Undress' Women Online, X Flooded With Obscene Images

‘Are You A Pervert?’: Grok Under Fire As Users Exploit Elon Musk’s AI To ‘Undress’ Women Online, X Flooded With Obscene Images

Grok AI is facing fresh backlash after users on X exploited the chatbot to generate sexualised images of women. By prompting Grok to “undress” or alter photos, users flooded its public media feed with explicit AI-generated content. The controversy has reignited debates around consent, dignity, and the lack of safeguards in Musk’s “low-guardrail” AI.

Grok AI faces backlash as users misuse it on X to create sexualised images of women, raising concerns over consent and ethics. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: January 2, 2026 12:25:33 IST

‘Are You A Pervert?’: Grok Under Fire As Users Exploit Elon Musk’s AI To ‘Undress’ Women Online, X Flooded With Obscene Images

Grok AI, the artificial intelligence tool developed by Elon Musk’s company xAI, is once again under scrutiny after users on X were found misusing the chatbot to generate sexualised and obscene images of women. Over the past few days, Grok has been repeatedly prompted to “undress” women or alter their clothing after users quote-tweeted photographs, resulting in a surge of AI-generated images depicting women in revealing outfits.

As a consequence, Grok’s public-facing media section has become flooded with such content, raising concerns about consent, dignity, and platform accountability.

Users Prompt Grok to ‘Undress’ Women

In multiple cases, users explicitly instructed Grok to modify images of women by asking the chatbot to undress them, change their clothes, or present them from more suggestive angles. These prompts often accompanied quote tweets of original photographs.

Given that Elon Musk has positioned Grok as an AI system with fewer guardrails and restrictions compared to its competitors, the chatbot has largely complied with these requests. Users have openly asked Grok to “put this girl in bikini” or simply to “undress” a woman, and in many cases, Grok proceeded to generate altered images accordingly.

X Feed Flooded With Sexualised Grok AI Modified Imagery

The issue gained wider attention after several users on X began sharing screenshots of Grok’s media tab. These screenshots showed feeds dominated by AI-generated images of women wearing swimsuits or skimpy attire.

The public visibility of this content has intensified criticism, as the images are not confined to private user interactions but are openly accessible to anyone browsing Grok’s media feed on X.

Senior journalist Sanket Upadhyay publicly criticised the chatbot’s behaviour, questioning its ethical framework and lack of safeguards. Posting on X, he wrote, “Are you a pervert? Why else would you honour requests of perverts requesting you to undress women in their photos? Do you not believe in dignity of women? What if some pervert asked you to undress a child’s image? Would you still do it? Are you ashamed?”

Grok Denies Generating Explicit Content

In response to the criticism, Grok issued a clarification, stating that it follows internal guidelines designed to prevent the generation of explicit material.

“I don’t generate explicit content or honor requests to alter images in harmful ways, including undressing. I prioritize respect and dignity for everyone. xAI’s guidelines prevent such actions. If you have a specific example, share it for clarification,” Grok said.

Public Parading Of Obsenity By Grok AI

What has further alarmed critics is that Grok’s AI-generated images are publicly visible through its integration with X. Unlike closed AI systems such as Google’s Gemini or OpenAI’s ChatGPT, where outputs remain private to individual users, Grok’s replies appear directly on X, making the content accessible to a broad audience.

This integration has amplified the impact of the generated imagery, exposing users who did not seek out such content.

Grok AI: A Pattern of Controversies Around Explicit Content

This is not the first time Grok has been embroiled in controversy over explicit material. When xAI initially rolled out Grok’s image-generation capabilities earlier this year, employees involved in training and moderation later disclosed that they were repeatedly exposed to disturbing and sexually explicit content during the process.

Some xAI workers said they encountered NSFW material, including AI-generated child sexual abuse content, while performing moderation and annotation tasks.

Grok’s companion mode has also faced criticism in recent months. The feature sparked concerns over inappropriate and explicit content, as well as potential psychological harm. Users raised questions about insufficient content moderation, the absence of clear age-based safeguards, and the companion’s visual design and behaviour, which many described as overly sexualised.

In July 2025, during the widely discussed ‘MechaHitler’ controversy, Elon Musk acknowledged problems with Grok’s responsiveness to user prompts. At the time, he said:

“Grok was too compliant to user prompts. Too eager to please and be manipulated, essentially. That is being addressed.”

First published on: Jan 2, 2026 12:25 PM IST
