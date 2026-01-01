Record Sales: Tata Motors Is Now India’s Second Biggest Automaker By Selling 1.89 Lakh Cars, All Thanks To Nexon And Sierra

The ministry of Road Transport and Highways’ Vahan portal shows that Tata Motors registered 1.89 lakh passenger vehicles in the third quarter of FY26. This placed it ahead of Mahindra’s 1.80 lakh units and Hyundai’s 1.70 lakh units during the same time period.

For the entire year 2025 Tata Motors remained India’s third largest passenger vehicle in both October and November. The compact SUV maintained steady demand across petrol, diesel, and electric variants which support overall volume growth.

The company began getting advantages from initial sales of the Sierra SUV reintroduction in the market in late 2025.

As per the Vahan data, the company sold 51,963 units in December 2025, compared to Hyundai’s 48,312 units and Mahindra’s 47,493 units. The brand’s improved supply situation, broader SUV mix, and consistent electric vehicle performance contributed to the quarter gains. What Next for Tata Motors

The company has further planned to expand its reach among consumers by introducing new models in 2026. The list consists of refreshed versions of the models like Avinya. Among these, there will be multiple electric powertrains.


