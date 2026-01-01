LIVE TV
Record Sales: Tata Motors Is Now India's Second Biggest Automaker By Selling 1.89 Lakh Cars, All Thanks To Nexon And Sierra

Record Sales: Tata Motors Is Now India’s Second Biggest Automaker By Selling 1.89 Lakh Cars, All Thanks To Nexon And Sierra

The Tata Motors has become second largest automotive company in India by selling 1.89 lakh cars in FY26. The major contribution comes from Tata Nixon and newly launched Tata Sierra.

Tata Motors become 2nd lagest car maker, credit: X/TataMotors_Cars
Tata Motors become 2nd lagest car maker, credit: X/TataMotors_Cars

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 1, 2026 20:06:27 IST

Record Sales: Tata Motors Is Now India’s Second Biggest Automaker By Selling 1.89 Lakh Cars, All Thanks To Nexon And Sierra

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd has overtaken Hyundai Motors India and Mahindra and Mahindra to become India’s second largest passenger vehicle maker in the October-December quarter of financial year 2026, the growth is driven by robust demand for the Nexon compact SUV and early volumes from the all-new Sierra, according to government vehicle registration data. 

The ministry of Road Transport and Highways’ Vahan portal shows that Tata Motors registered 1.89 lakh passenger vehicles in the third quarter of FY26. This placed it ahead of Mahindra’s 1.80 lakh units and Hyundai’s 1.70 lakh units during the same time period. 

The company has also ranked second in December 2025, continuing the upward graph seen in the latter half of the year.

Tata Motors 2025 Sales  

For the entire year 2025 Tata Motors remained India’s third largest passenger vehicle in both October and November. The compact SUV maintained steady demand across petrol, diesel, and electric variants which support overall volume growth. 

The company began getting advantages from initial sales of the Sierra SUV reintroduction in the market in late 2025. 

As per the Vahan data, the company sold 51,963 units in December 2025, compared to Hyundai’s 48,312 units and Mahindra’s 47,493 units. The brand’s improved supply situation, broader SUV mix, and consistent electric vehicle performance contributed to the quarter gains. 

What Next for Tata Motors 

The company has further planned to expand its reach among consumers by introducing new models in 2026. The list consists of refreshed versions of the models like Avinya. Among these, there will be multiple electric powertrains.

First published on: Jan 1, 2026 8:06 PM IST
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: tata motorsTata NixonTata Sierra

Record Sales: Tata Motors Is Now India’s Second Biggest Automaker By Selling 1.89 Lakh Cars, All Thanks To Nexon And Sierra

QUICK LINKS