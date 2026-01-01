Record Sales: Tata Motors Is Now India’s Second Biggest Automaker By Selling 1.89 Lakh Cars, All Thanks To Nexon And Sierra

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd has overtaken Hyundai Motors India and Mahindra and Mahindra to become India’s second largest passenger vehicle maker in the October-December quarter of financial year 2026, the growth is driven by robust demand for the Nexon compact SUV and early volumes from the all-new Sierra, according to government vehicle registration data.
The ministry of Road Transport and Highways’ Vahan portal shows that Tata Motors registered 1.89 lakh passenger vehicles in the third quarter of FY26. This placed it ahead of Mahindra’s 1.80 lakh units and Hyundai’s 1.70 lakh units during the same time period.
The company has also ranked second in December 2025, continuing the upward graph seen in the latter half of the year.
Tata Motors 2025 Sales
For the entire year 2025 Tata Motors remained India’s third largest passenger vehicle in both October and November. The compact SUV maintained steady demand across petrol, diesel, and electric variants which support overall volume growth.
The company began getting advantages from initial sales of the Sierra SUV reintroduction in the market in late 2025.
As per the Vahan data, the company sold 51,963 units in December 2025, compared to Hyundai’s 48,312 units and Mahindra’s 47,493 units. The brand’s improved supply situation, broader SUV mix, and consistent electric vehicle performance contributed to the quarter gains.
What Next for Tata Motors
The company has further planned to expand its reach among consumers by introducing new models in 2026. The list consists of refreshed versions of the models like Avinya. Among these, there will be multiple electric powertrains.
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
Tweets @ZiyaIbnHameed