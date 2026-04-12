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Home > Tech and Auto News > France To Replace Windows With Linux: Government To Reduce US-Based Technology To Boost Digital Sovereignty

France To Replace Windows With Linux: Government To Reduce US-Based Technology To Boost Digital Sovereignty

France is replacing Microsoft Windows with Linux across public systems to reduce reliance on US tech, strengthen data control, and boost digital sovereignty.

France to move from Microsoft to Linux
France to move from Microsoft to Linux

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: April 12, 2026 17:39:38 IST

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France To Replace Windows With Linux: Government To Reduce US-Based Technology To Boost Digital Sovereignty

French Republic has decided to drop Microsoft Windows and shift its public administration systems to Linux, aiming to reduce dependence on US tech and gain control over its data and digital systems.



 

The decision is part of a wider push for “digital sovereignty,” which means France wants more independence in how its technology works. The plan was discussed during a government seminar, where officials made it clear that relying on foreign tech, particularly from outside Europe, has risks of data theft.

The transition will begin with key government departments like the Interministerial Directorate for Digital Affairs (DINUM), along with agencies such as DGE, ANSSI, and DAE. These bodies handle major digital infrastructure, so the shift is a big step.

French officials believe this move will give them more control over data, infrastructure, and decision-making. One minister stressed that countries should not depend on tools where they don’t control the rules or risks. Another official called digital sovereignty a “strategic necessity.”

It’s not just about switching operating systems. France is also replacing popular tools like Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Dropbox with its own platforms such as Tchap, Visio, and FranceTransfert. These are part of a larger government-backed ecosystem named “La Suite.”

The government has already begun shifting thousands of employees, consisting of around 80,000 employees in the health sector, to these new systems. More changes are likely to be made by 2026, including shifting sensitive health data to secure, locally controlled platforms.

Officials claim that the goal is simple, which is to reduce dependence on non-European tech and protect national interests. As one statement highlighted, countries need to “regain control of our digital destiny.”

This move also portrays a wider trend across Europe, where governments are becoming more cautious regarding dependence on US-based tech companies. Concerns consist of data security, political risks, and lack of control over critical systems.

Still, the transition will not be easy. Each ministry has been asked to prepare its own roadmap to reduce foreign tech dependency, covering everything from software to network systems.

In simple terms, France is trying to take back control of its digital future. Moving to open-source tools such as Linux, it hopes to build a system that is more secure, independent, and aligned with its own national interests.

throughout the world many countries are gearing up toward building their own independent operating system rather than depending on US backed tech. In 2023, China rolls out its first homegrown open-source desktop OS, OpenKylin, which is based on Linux. The OS is designed by a community of around 4,000 contributors; the system is being used important sectors such as the space programme, finance, and energy.

Also Read: ‘Mythos Drama’: Meta AI Chief Scientist Yann LeCun Comments On Mythos AI, Sparks Debate—Know About Anthropic’s New Model And Its Controversy

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France To Replace Windows With Linux: Government To Reduce US-Based Technology To Boost Digital Sovereignty

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France To Replace Windows With Linux: Government To Reduce US-Based Technology To Boost Digital Sovereignty
France To Replace Windows With Linux: Government To Reduce US-Based Technology To Boost Digital Sovereignty
France To Replace Windows With Linux: Government To Reduce US-Based Technology To Boost Digital Sovereignty
France To Replace Windows With Linux: Government To Reduce US-Based Technology To Boost Digital Sovereignty

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