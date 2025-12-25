From PS5s To Smartwatches: Order These Last-Minute Christmas Gifts From Zepto, Blinkit, And Instamart

From smart wearables to audio devices built for daily use, these gift items focus on practicality and relevance. Here are five products that can be ordered in minutes from Blinkit, Zepto and Instamart

GoBoult Mustang Torq TWS earbuds

JBL Tune 520BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones

The JBL Tune 520BT headphones are designed for long listening sessions. The headphones offer up to 57 hours of battery life along with fast charging support. The company claims that it delivers around 3 hours of playback from just 5 minutes of charge. The device is available on Blinkit at Rs.3,999

boAt Stone 1508 Bl uetooth speaker

The boAt stone 1508 offers a huge battery of 4000mAh and the company claimed that it offers 15 hours of battery life on a single charge. The speaker runs on Bluetooth version 4.2. it is available on Zepto at price of Rs.5899

Sony PS5 Spiderman 2 Standard Edition

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 standard Edition for PlayStation 5 is a single player, action adventure gamed developed for the PS5 platform. The game supports character switching, advanced combat mechanics, and enhanced traversal using web-swinging and gliding across an expanded open-world version of Marvel’s New York. The game is available on Zepto at Rs. 2495.

Noise Fit Halo Smartwatch

The Noise Fit Halo Smartwatch features a 1.43-inch round AMOLED display. The smartphone offers a 300mAh battery that delivers up to seven days of regular usage and around one day of use with Bluetooth calling. The smartwatch is available on Instagram at Rs.2,699.


