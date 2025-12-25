LIVE TV
From PS5s To Smartwatches: Order These Last-Minute Christmas Gifts From Zepto, Blinkit, And Instamart

The Christmas has arrived and gifting is one of he biggest issue that people face during the festive season. Here are top five gifting options for techie that one can gift and it is available on quick commerce platforms such as Blinkit, Instamart, and Zepto

Christmas gifting idea for tech lovers
Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 25, 2025 18:08:25 IST

Christmas season has arrived and gifting on any festive season is one of the biggest hurdles ever that one can face, but the quick commerce platform can make gifting easy and convenient. Here is the list of tech essentials that are designed to make everyday life more convenient even after the celebration ends.  

From smart wearables to audio devices built for daily use, these gift items focus on practicality and relevance. Here are five products that can be ordered in minutes from Blinkit, Zepto and Instamart  

GoBoult Mustang Torq TWS earbuds 

The GOBOULT x Mustang earbuds are available on Blinkit at Rs.1,699. The earbud features a design inspired by the iconic Mustang aesthetic, paired with modern audio technology. The device supports Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity for quick pairing, improved stability, and lower power consumption. 

JBL Tune 520BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones 

The JBL Tune 520BT headphones are designed for long listening sessions. The headphones offer up to 57 hours of battery life along with fast charging support. The company claims that it delivers around 3 hours of playback from just 5 minutes of charge. The device is available on Blinkit at Rs.3,999 

boAt Stone 1508 Bluetooth speaker 

The boAt stone 1508 offers a huge battery of 4000mAh and the company claimed that it offers 15 hours of battery life on a single charge. The speaker runs on Bluetooth version 4.2. it is available on Zepto at price of Rs.5899 

Sony PS5 Spiderman 2 Standard Edition 

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 standard Edition for PlayStation 5 is a single player, action adventure gamed developed for the PS5 platform. The game supports character switching, advanced combat mechanics, and enhanced traversal using web-swinging and gliding across an expanded open-world version of Marvel’s New York. The game is available on Zepto at Rs. 2495. 

Noise Fit Halo Smartwatch 

The Noise Fit Halo Smartwatch features a 1.43-inch round AMOLED display. The smartphone offers a 300mAh battery that delivers up to seven days of regular usage and around one day of use with Bluetooth calling. The smartwatch is available on Instagram at Rs.2,699. 

First published on: Dec 25, 2025 6:08 PM IST
