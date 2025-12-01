LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Get Unlimited Calling And 2GB Data Per Day With Free Subscriptions For 198, Explore New Affordable Jio Plans

Get Unlimited Calling And 2GB Data Per Day With Free Subscriptions For 198, Explore New Affordable Jio Plans

Jio has launched its new plans which starts from less then Rs.200 making calling and data usage affordable for users.

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 1, 2025 11:06:57 IST

After the launch of Jio the life of users has become easy in terms of connectivity. The ease has been extended by the company. The company has launched a new recharge plan under Rs.200. This plan offers unlimited calling and daily data.  
 
Jio has launched affordable plans for their users, and all the recharge plans are under Rs. 200. These plans offer unlimited calling and daily data. Apart from unlimited calling and daily data users can also enjoy free subscriptions too.  

Jio Rs.198 Plan 

One of the newly launched recharge plans includes a Rs.198 plan. The plan offers unlimited calling and 2GB data per day. Apart from daily data and unlimited calling, this plan also includes 100 free SMS messages per day and free access to Jio TV. The validity of Rs. 198 plans are for 14 days.  

Jio Rs. 186 Plan 

Another new plan offered by Jio is Rs. 186. This plan offers unlimited calling and free SMS messages. The validity of this plan is 28 days, but this plan is only applicable for users how have Jio Phone. This plan doesn’t offer any internet data.  

Jio Rs. 152 Plan  

This plan offers 0.5 GB of data per day without a calling facility. This plan is ideal for those who seek a plan for daily use and require only light online usage. The validity of the plan is for 28 days.  

Jio Rs. 125 Plan  

The cheapest plan that Jio has launched is Rs. 125. This plan offers unlimited calling, 100 free SMS messages per day, and 0.5GB data per day. In this plan, users also get free access to Jio TV. The validity of this plan is 23 days.  

TRAI has recently revealed the latest subscriber count for October 2025. As per the reports India’s total telephone users are 123.1 crore out of which 118.4 crore are mobile users and rest 4.6 crore are landline users.   

Jio was the country’s largest telecom operator in October, adding the highest number of new subscribers. As per the report, 19.97 lakhs users subscribe to Jio in October 2025. 

First published on: Dec 1, 2025 11:06 AM IST
