Goggle Gemini Festive Trend: Turn Your Picture Into Festive Saree Look! Here Are The Prompts
Goggle Gemini Festive Trend: Turn Your Picture Into Festive Saree Look! Here Are The Prompts

The Nano Banana AI of Google Gemini has been trending before Durga Puja, whereby users can turn mere selfies into film like saree portraits, which have been given the appearance of a goddess.

Representational image (Created using Gemini)
Representational image (Created using Gemini)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 16, 2025 10:13:44 IST

The latest AI enhancement, Nano Banana, developed by Google Gemini has spawned a viral trend right on the verge of Durga Puja when people are transforming their regular selfies into saree portraits. Through the Gemini application, individuals are making movie goddess like images with conservative draping, gentle lighting, temples or filled with pandal, glowing diyas and other Puja decorations. 

It is easy a user puts a clear image, works with the creative AI prompts, or selects the options that are already available to him and allows Gemini to do the rest. This enables users who do not have much experience on photo editing to produce high quality and creative portraits that would appeal to the festive spirit.

The following are five immediate samples to experiment with, all of them intended to make your portrait look like the dreamy Durga Puja 

4K HD reality Durga Puja portrait, a saree, red and white, with ornaments, a temple like background, diyas, gentle golden light with a cinematic environment touch of film grain. 

A vintage retro look picture of an off white saree with red border, prints, wavy hair, dramatic contrast and background picture gurgling with a Durga idol. 

Woman in a festive saree, wearing a fancy saree, jewellery, carrying a flowered thali vague Durga idol, diyas in background.

Cinematic portrait, red and gold saree, haired, heavy makeup, soft glowing lights, backdrop of pandal, film grain and soft blur to be real.

Classic portrait saree with golden borders, red and white, little jewellery, retro textured background and puja decorations, film grain to get the vintage effect.

These portraits are not merely filters, but a means to those who use them to declare the culture and celebration using the contemporary instruments. The light, cloth, hues and ornaments all bring about the very powerful sensory and emotional feel of Durga Puja. Nano Banana is operating as an artistic tool and a social media trend setting tool. 

Also Read: How To Make Your Own Hug My Younger Self Polaroid In Gemini, Check For Tips

Tags: Durga Puja GeminiFestive PromptsgeminiGemini AIGemini PromptsGoggleGoogle GeminiNano banana

