Home > Tech and Auto > Google Pixel 10a To Debut Soon In India: Tensor G4, 120Hz AMOLED Display, Check Specs And Expected Price

Google Pixel 10a To Debut Soon In India: Tensor G4, 120Hz AMOLED Display, Check Specs And Expected Price

Google is expected to launch the Pixel 10a by mid-February 2026, offering a budget-friendly Pixel with multiple colors, 128GB/256GB storage options, and upgraded display and camera features.

Google Pixel 10a to debut soon, credit:store.google.com
Google Pixel 10a to debut soon, credit:store.google.com

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: January 14, 2026 15:48:36 IST

Google Pixel 10a To Debut Soon In India: Tensor G4, 120Hz AMOLED Display, Check Specs And Expected Price

Google Pixel 10a US tech giant Google is expected to soon add a new smartphone to its Pixel lineup. The media reports suggest that Google can launch Pixel 10a by mid-February 2026. However, the company has not shared any official information yet. The latest insights available online have taken all attention from users who follow the Pixel launch cycle closely. 

As per the recent information circulating online, the Google Pixel 10a will ship with two storage options of 128GB and 256GB. The device is expected to arrive in four colour options consisting of Obsidian, Berry, Fog, and Lavender. These details point to a similar release strategy, where the company offers limited but clear options rather than a wide range of options. 

The device is expected to aim for users who want access to Google’s software features without choosing higher-priced Pixel devices. The reports suggest the device will follow the design and feature path set by earlier A-series models, which have often shared key elements with their mainline counterparts. 

Google Pixel 10a expected features and specifications 

The Google Pixel 10a is expected to feature a 6.28-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. As per reports, the device is also expected to feature a 48MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide sensor at the rear panel, and a 13MP sensor on front for selfies and video calls. 

The report regarding camera indicates that Google may continue to rely on software processing rather than large changes in hardware. This approach has been common across previous Pixel releases. 

The Google pixel 10a is expected to offer 8GB RAM paired with either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. The device is likely to be packed with a 5,100mAh battery. However, the chipset of the phone is still a mystery. Recent leaks suggest that the company may use the Tensor G4 chip in the Pixel 10a whereas the earlier rumours have pointed to a version of the Tesnor G5, the similar chipset used in Pixel 10. The company has not confirmed anything yet. 

Google Pixel 10a expected price 

The current price of Google pixel 9a gives an idea of the Pixel 10a positing in terms of price. The Google Pixel 9a is priced for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant for $329.9 and for the higher storage variant offering 256GB of internal storage is listed at $449.99 and Rs.39,100 in India.

First published on: Jan 14, 2026 3:29 PM IST
Engendered in Association with the Netherlands Embassy, Host ‘Inheritances of Light’ Fashion Cultural Show

Google Pixel 10a To Debut Soon In India: Tensor G4, 120Hz AMOLED Display, Check Specs And Expected Price

Google Pixel 10a To Debut Soon In India: Tensor G4, 120Hz AMOLED Display, Check Specs And Expected Price

