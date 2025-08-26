LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > How to Get More Likes on Instagram: Some Easy Ways to Make Money

How to Get More Likes on Instagram: Some Easy Ways to Make Money

So the main question that arises here is what is the right strategy to increase your visibility, to attract more followers, and how to generate a good amount of income from it.

Instagram stories and reels are the best way to stay connected with the audience. (Representative Image: Pinterest)
Instagram stories and reels are the best way to stay connected with the audience. (Representative Image: Pinterest)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: August 26, 2025 16:03:04 IST

Instagram has become one of the most popular social media platforms for sharing photos, videos, and reels. Social media platforms have a massive engaging audience that generates massive content. For many, Instagram has become the only source of income and creators are loving it. But with so much content being uploaded every day, it is becoming hard to keep your content on top and engaging for the audience. Several Instagram influencers like Kusha Kapila, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Khan and many more started their journey from a smaller number of followers, but now they are engaging with millions of followers. 

 

So the main question that arises here is what is the right strategy to increase your visibility, to attract more followers, and how to generate a good amount of income from it. Let’s dive into the simple ways to do it without taking any worry. 

Post High-Quality Photos and Videos

The first step to getting more likes is sharing content that looks good. People don’t like to watch blurry and poor-quality videos or images. Try to use good lighting, clear images, and attractive visuals that make people want to hit like on your content.

 Write Engaging Captions

A good and strong caption can make your post more interesting. Whenever people watch any visual, the next thing they do is to read the caption that will give them a full picture of the content. Try adding humour, curiosity, or tell something personalized story to engage people with your post. 

Use the Right Hashtags

Hashtags play a major role in increasing your discovery with the target audience. Use trending hashtags or specific hashtags in your content to increase the reach. For example, if you are posting something about travel, then use hashtags like #Travelgram, #Traveldestinations, or a specific location. 

Post Consistently

Consistency is key, don’t get discouraged if your content is not reaching your target numbers. Create a schedule and post it accordingly. Try to post regularly so that your followers stay engaged, and it also increases the chances of getting more likes. 

Use Instagram Stories and Reels

Instagram stories and reels are the best way to stay connected with the audience which will not make you disappear from them. Reels are the perfect option to do so, as you can know that reels have a high chance of going viral. So make an engaging viral reel that will help to enhance your followers. 

Post at the Right Time 

So many don’t know when to post, timing really matters to increase the reach of your content. Just don’t make content and post it whenever you like. Instagram has its own algorithm which will help you boost your followers. First, find out when your audience is most active, and how you can do it by checking Instagram insights. 

Collaborate With Others

You have often seen that influencers collab with each other, it’s not for fun, it actually helps them to increase their own brand value. How? Collaborating with another influencer or content creator can introduce you to a new audience, and it definitely brings more engagement. 

Add a Call-to-Action (CTA)

You can encourage your audience to like your post by adding a simple CTA like “Double tap if you agree” or “Like this to know full story”. You can also run polls for your audience like if you are a lifestyle creator, you can add your picture in traditional and western styles and ask your followers to tell which one they like most. 

Stay Authentic

Your content tells more about you, so always post authentic content that relates more to people. Don’t try to be someone you’re not. When people connect with your real personality, they’re more likely to support you with likes and follows.

Tags: best time to post instagrambest time to post on instagramhow to get more likes on Instagramhow to increase Instagram followersInstagram followersways to increase Instagram followers










