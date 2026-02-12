LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > India All Set For AI Impact Summit Starting February 16: Check Schedule, Agenda, Guests, And How To Register

India All Set For AI Impact Summit Starting February 16: Check Schedule, Agenda, Guests, And How To Register

New Delhi will host the AI Impact Summit from February 16–20, 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, bringing together global tech leaders like Sundar Pichai, Sam Altman, Bill Gates, and Jensen Huang to discuss inclusive, sustainable, and sovereign AI under the themes of People, Planet, and Progress.

AI Impact Summit
AI Impact Summit

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: February 12, 2026 17:03:16 IST

India All Set For AI Impact Summit Starting February 16: Check Schedule, Agenda, Guests, And How To Register

New Delhi is all-set to witness the AI Impact Summit for the very first time at the Bharat Mandapam. The event will be hosting some of the biggest names in the tech and AI world such as Sundar Pichai and Bill Gates. 

There have been three global AI Summits so far around the globe, beginning with the AI Safety Summit in 2023 at Bletchley Park, UK followed by the AI Seoul Summit in South Korea and the AI Action Summit in Paris in February last year. The AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, India with be the fourth edition of the summit in this series. 

AI Impact Summit Schedule  

The AI Impact Summit will take place from 16th February 2026 to 20th February 2026 at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The registration for the summit has already started and people interested in the event can registered through official website www.impact.indiaai.gov.in 

Agenda of AI Impact Summit 

The event is planned to shape the future agenda for inclusive and impactful AI. The summit will revolve around three core pillars of People, Planet, and Progress. The discussions will be focused on skilling, sustainable, and energy-efficient AI with economic and social development. 

Seven working groups, co-chaired by the Global North and Global South, will present concrete deliverables, for example proposals for AI Commons, trusted AI tools, shared compute infrastructure and sector-specific compendiums of AI use-cases. 

More than 700 sessions have been planned for the five-day global event such as AI safety, governance, ethical use, data protection, and India’s approach to sovereign AI. 

Big Names Participating in the AI Impact Summit 

The CEOs of top AI firms have already confirmed their visit to the AI Impact Summit. The guest list consists of Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, and Mistral AI CEO Arthur Mensch. 

Nividia CEO Jensen Huang will also be present at the summit whereas other tech leaders attending the event includes Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Microsoft President Brad Smith, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, Accenture CEO Julie Sweet, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon, and Palo Alto Networks CEO Nikesh Arora 

Speaking about Indian entrepreneurs, Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani, Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, Bharati Enterprises Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal, TCS CEO K. Krithivasan, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh, and HCLTech Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra have all been confirmed to present in the mega tech event. 

Prime Minister of India, Narendra D. Modi will lead the formal opening ceremony of the event followed by a high-level CEO roundtable with global industry leaders.   

Also Read: Who Is Zoe Hitzig? OpenAI Researcher Quits, Opens Up And Warns Users About ChatGPT Holding Intimate User Profiles And Deep Conversation Archives

First published on: Feb 12, 2026 5:03 PM IST
India All Set For AI Impact Summit Starting February 16: Check Schedule, Agenda, Guests, And How To Register

India All Set For AI Impact Summit Starting February 16: Check Schedule, Agenda, Guests, And How To Register

India All Set For AI Impact Summit Starting February 16: Check Schedule, Agenda, Guests, And How To Register
India All Set For AI Impact Summit Starting February 16: Check Schedule, Agenda, Guests, And How To Register
India All Set For AI Impact Summit Starting February 16: Check Schedule, Agenda, Guests, And How To Register
India All Set For AI Impact Summit Starting February 16: Check Schedule, Agenda, Guests, And How To Register

QUICK LINKS