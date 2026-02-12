Who Is Zoe Hitzig? Former OpenAI Researcher Quits And Warns of ChatGPT Privacy Risks with Ads

Zoe Hitzig, who recently left OpenAI, has raised alarms about introducing advertising into ChatGPT. Her concern lies with the advertisements, which she views as problematic because they would require access to all user conversations that the system has recorded. ChatGPT handles sensitive topics such as health, relationships, faith, identity, and private dilemmas, which people discuss in their personal conversations.

Hitzig warns that using this intimate information for advertising could manipulate users in unpredictable ways, making commercial exploitation dangerous and highlighting the need for better protections of AI user information.

Zoe Hitzig’s Concern: Privacy at Risk, ChatGPT Holds Deep Personal Conversation Archives

Zoe Hitzig warns that ChatGPT holds an extraordinary archive of deeply personal user conversations, which users treat as private, unfiltered dialogues. Unlike social media posts, these chats are confidential and direct. Introducing advertising within this space could create financial pressures, potentially shifting the focus from protecting user privacy to generating revenue. Hitzig cautions that even though OpenAI currently keeps conversations private and does not share data with advertisers, commercial incentives may eventually compromise these protections.

The need for robust security measures before implementing any advertising system highlights the tension between trust and revenue generation. Users’ personal disclosures create far higher risks than most online platforms face.

But OpenAI’s Promises Privacy

OpenAI assures users that ChatGPT conversations will stay private, as the company will not sell them to advertisers. The company also emphasizes that the platform is not designed to maximize engagement. This design choice allows the platform to operate differently from advertising systems, which focus on maintaining user activity while protecting personal information.

AI at a Crossroads: Trust, Ads, And User Privacy

The social platform ChatGPT functions as a secure online platform that provides users with confidential support, educational assistance, and professional guidance. The system demonstrates a tendency to show excessive agreement with users because it generates positive feedback, which raises concerns about developing addictive patterns of usage.

Critics of upcoming advertising systems believe that artificial intelligence will develop hidden methods to retain users through engagement, leading to users spending more time with the system instead of receiving actual assistance. Zoe Hitzig warns that introducing ads without safeguards risks shifting OpenAI’s priorities from protecting privacy to chasing revenue. She demands that independent organizations or legal systems establish permanent user rights that companies cannot alter due to market pressures.

Users might not object because most experience privacy exhaustion and tend to accept advertising in exchange for free access to AI services. OpenAI faces a situation where its most valuable assets-including trust, market power, and financial income-come into conflict with its operations, as all user interactions, private discussions, and inquiries will impact its decision-making process involving ethical and financial considerations.

(With Inputs From Reuters And ‘X’)

Also Read: Gold and Silver Price Today: MCX Futures Dip Amid India–US Trade Deal, Check….